BCI Withdraws Enrolment Ban On NALSAR 2026 Graduates Over CJI Row

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has withdrawn its order barring State Bar Councils from enrolling 2026 graduates of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, following a controversy over a campaign opposing Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant's proposed participation in the university's convocation.

The decision came within hours of the earlier order issued by BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, which had directed State Bar Councils not to enrol students from the 2026 batch as advocates pending further orders, Bar and Bench reported.

In its revised circular, the BCI said its members had discussed the matter and concluded that the vast majority of the graduating students were not involved in the campaign.

"After thorough discussion the Members are of the unanimous view that as per the latest report, vast majority of the students of NALSAR (2026 pass out students) are innocent and they were not inclined to take part in the move of disrespect," the BCI said.

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The council consequently modified the earlier order, allowing all NALSAR 2026 graduates to enrol with State Bar Councils of their choice.

Mishra had earlier directed NALSAR Vice-Chancellor Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao and all State Bar Councils to provide details of those allegedly instrumental in initiating, organising or mobilising the campaign.

The BCI's revised communication said it had received information suggesting that a handful of teachers and outsiders were instrumental in instigating the innocent students. It said the council would await the Vice-Chancellor's inquiry report before deciding on further action.

"No student shall be made to suffer without any fault on his part," the BCI said.

The earlier order had cited reports of an organised campaign at NALSAR opposing Justice Surya Kant's proposed participation as chief guest at the university's convocation. The BCI had alleged that some academic staff were involved in misleading, instigating and misguiding students.

Calling the matter serious, the regulator had said it could not remain a mute spectator given its role in regulating legal education.

The BCI has asked NALSAR to submit within three days an authenticated report identifying those principally instrumental in initiating, organising, drafting, coordinating or mobilising the campaign. The university has also been asked to provide copies of any representation or petition and the list of signatories.

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The BCI said a final decision would be taken on August 19 after receiving the university's report.

Earlier, Saurav Das, co-convenor of the Cockroach Janta Party, criticised BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra over the order, alleging that the council had overstepped its authority and warning, “Mr. Manan Mishra, HANDS OFF our students! How dare you pass such a grossly illegal order?” Separately, Abhijeet Dipke, founding president of the Cockroach Janta Party, wrote on X, “What if all legal cockroaches come together?”

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