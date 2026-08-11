BSE, Wipro, Vedanta Aluminium, Polycab, And More: Potential Winners And Losers In Sept Nifty Rejig

Several stocks are likely to see sizeable passive flows as NSE Indices implements its September 2026 index reshuffle, putting BSE, Wipro, Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Polycab India and Hitachi Energy India among the key stocks in focus.

According to Nuvama Alternative Research, BSE could see the biggest inflow at around $623 million, equivalent to about 5.6 times its average daily trading volume. BSE will replace Wipro in the Nifty 50 from September 30, with the final adjustment scheduled after market hours on September 29.

Wipro is expected to face an estimated $149 million outflow, or about 4.8 times its average daily volume, following its exit from the Nifty 50.

ALSO READ: BSE To Replace Wipro In Nifty 50 In September; Other Indices To Also See Tweaks

The flow impact extends beyond the benchmark index. Vedanta Aluminium Metal could attract around $149 million, while Polycab India and Hitachi Energy India could see inflows of about $65 million and $62 million, respectively. Vodafone Idea is also estimated to see around $48 million of inflows.

On the other side, Indian Hotels could face an estimated $86 million outflow, the largest among the stocks listed in the Nuvama flow table after Wipro. United Spirits could see $61 million leave the stock, followed by REC at $58 million and Shree Cement at $50 million. Lodha Developers is estimated to see a $47 million outflow.

The reshuffle also affects the Nifty Next 50 and Nifty 100, creating additional index-linked buying and selling across these names. The final adjustments will take place on September 29, making these stocks likely to remain in focus as passive funds position themselves ahead of the effective date.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.