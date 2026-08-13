200 Freshers Left Waiting: NITES Drags Wipro To Labour Ministry Over Onboarding Delays

IT sector employees' union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has approached the Ministry of Labour and Employment over the alleged prolonged delay in onboarding more than 200 students and young engineers selected by Wipro under its Elite Hiring 2025 process.

In a letter addressed to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday, NITES sought urgent intervention from the ministry, alleging that the candidates have been facing an "unexplained" delay in joining the IT services company despite being selected through the recruitment process.

The union said the delay has created financial, professional and psychological difficulties for the affected candidates, many of whom are students and young engineers at the beginning of their careers.

NITES, which has previously raised concerns over layoffs and employee-related issues in India's technology sector, highlighted the situation in its complaint to the labour ministry. The union drew attention to what it described as a prolonged onboarding delay and sought the ministry's intervention to address the concerns of the candidates.

The complaint relates to candidates selected by Wipro through its Elite Hiring 2025 recruitment process. According to NITES, more than 200 selected candidates remain affected by the delay in onboarding. The union has urged the government to look into the matter and facilitate a resolution for the candidates who are awaiting clarity on their joining.

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The employees' body urged the ministry to take up the matter urgently with Wipro and seek a clear status of all affected students and young engineers, the reasons for the prolonged onboarding delay, confirmation regarding the validity of their offer letters and LOIs, and a definite, time-bound onboarding schedule.

"Where the company does not intend to proceed with any candidature, the concerned student should be informed of the decision and reasons in writing rather than being left in indefinite uncertainty," it said.

According to NITES, the affected students and young engineers participated in Wipro's campus recruitment process in February 2025 and cleared the technical and voice assessments. After clearing the interview round, they received offer letters in July 2025 and Letters of Intent the following month, which they accepted within the stipulated period.

In December 2025, they reconfirmed their interest, and in March 2026, these candidates appeared for and cleared the Codility technical assessment, receiving the official clearance communication in March 2026.

They completed the Background Verification process on 26 March 2026, including resolving the address verification query on the same day.

"Despite completing every requirement communicated by Wipro, these students and young engineers have still not received a definite onboarding or joining date," NITES wrote in its letter.

For several months, the affected students and young engineers have repeatedly approached Wipro HR, onboarding helpdesks and other designated channels but state that they have received no substantive response, it added.

"NITES respectfully submits that while an employer is entitled to take legitimate business decisions concerning its workforce, students and young engineers who have been selected, issued Offer Letters and LOIs, required to complete successive recruitment stages and thereafter kept waiting for months cannot reasonably be left without a clear decision or effective communication," according to NITES.

(With Inputs From PTI)

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