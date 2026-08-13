Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 15: Film Continues Steady Run Across Indian Cinemas

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its theatrical run with steady collections in its third week. The superhero film has maintained a presence across multiplexes and remains one of the strongest-performing Hollywood releases in India this year.

While weekday collections have slowed, the film continues to add to its domestic total, with the Hindi version leading the latest day's earnings.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 15

According to Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected Rs 2.14 crore net in India on Day 15 so far. The film is currently playing across 8,280 shows nationwide.

With the latest figures, the film's India gross collection has reached Rs 526.17 crore, while its total India net collection stands at Rs 440.14 crore. The final Day 15 numbers are yet to be reported.

Week-Wise Box Office Performance

As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 334.75 crore during its first week in India. It followed this with a Week 2 collection of Rs 105.39 crore, reflecting a strong hold despite the expected weekday declines. The film has now entered its third week and continues to contribute to its overall box office total with steady collections.

Language-Wise Breakdown On Day 15

Based on Sacnilk data, the Hindi version led Day 15 collections with Rs 1.08 crore from 4,293 shows so far, recording 50.0% occupancy. The English version collected 87 lakh across 3,253 shows with 9.0% occupancy.

The Tamil version earned 10 lakh (live) from 403 shows at 13.0% occupancy, while the Telugu version added 9 lakh (live) from 331 shows, registering 10.0% occupancy.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas and Mark Ruffalo. The film feleased in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

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