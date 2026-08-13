The End of Oak Street Release: Reviews, Plot, Cast, Formats — All You Need To Know

Science fiction thriller The End of Oak Street is heading to theatres with a story that blends family drama, survival and mysterious events.

Set in a quiet neighbourhood where strange incidents begin to unfold, the film follows an ordinary family whose lives take an unexpected turn. Featuring a well-known Hollywood cast and backed by a major studio, the movie is set to arrive in cinemas this week.

Movie Plot

As per the official synopsis, the story revolves around the Platt family, who begin witnessing unusual events in their neighbourhood after prehistoric creatures mysteriously start appearing. As the situation grows more dangerous, the family must fight to survive while uncovering the mystery behind the strange phenomenon.

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Cast And Crew

The cast includes Anne Hathaway as Denise Platt, Ewan McGregor as Greg Platt, Maisy Stella as Audrey Platt, and Christian Convery as Brian Platt. Supporting roles are played by Jordan Alexa Davis, PJ Byrne, Chris Coy, Anne Gee Byrd, Emily Kuroda, and Hudson Meek.

The End of Oak Street is written, directed and co-produced by David Robert Mitchell. The film is produced by JJ Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, Matt Jackson, and Tommy Harper.

Rotten Tomatoes Score

The film has received a Certified Fresh rating of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 80 critic reviews.

Release Date And Formats

The End of Oak Street is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14. The film will be available in English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It has a runtime of 99 minutes.

The Hollywood film will be screened in 2D, MX4D, ScreenX, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, ICE and IMAX format. The End of Oak Street was made on an estimated budget of $80 million and is being distributed by Warner Bros Pictures.

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Watch Trailer Here:

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