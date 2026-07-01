US Lifts Export Controls On Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 And Mythos 5

The United States Department of Commerce has lifted export controls on Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 artificial intelligence models, the company announced on Tuesday, ending a nearly three-week standoff with the Trump administration that had taken both systems offline for users worldwide.

"We've received notice that the Department of Commerce has lifted export controls on Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5," Anthropic said in a statement, adding that access would begin returning from Wednesday, July 1.

The restrictions were first imposed on June 12, days after the models launched, when Commerce cited national security concerns tied to potential jailbreaks of the systems.

According to the government, a trusted partner identified by CNN as Amazon had found a way to circumvent Fable's safeguards. Anthropic had disputed the severity of the flaw at the time, but complied by suspending access for all foreign nationals, including its own employees, across Claude.ai, its API and partner platforms such as AWS Bedrock.

The shutdown proved commercially costly, with critics arguing it handed valuable time to Chinese open-source developers racing to close the gap with US models. Anthropic co-founder Tom Brown reportedly led negotiations with the administration, taking over from chief executive Dario Amodei.

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Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, in a post on X, said his office had worked closely with Anthropic to "analyse and approve" Fable 5 to strengthen America's leadership in AI. Neither side detailed the technical changes made to secure the reversal.

The relief follows a partial easing last week, when Washington permitted Mythos 5 — Anthropic's most powerful model, which Fable 5 is built on with additional public-use safeguards — to be released to a select group of US companies and government agencies.

The episode has also disrupted rivals. OpenAI, launching new models including GPT-5.6 last week, said it was complying with a similar government request to initially limit rollout to "a small group of trusted partners," while cautioning that such oversight "should not become the long-term default."

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