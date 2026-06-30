Zero Foreign Chips: China's Food Delivery Giant Meituan Serves Massive Open-Source AI Model

China's food delivery major Meituan has unveiled its next-generation open-source AI model, LongCat-2.0, which it says is the world's first trillion-parameter artificial intelligence system trained and run completely on a computing cluster using Chinese-made chips, accoriding to a report.

The company said the AI model was built using a 50,000-chip computing cluster powered by Chinese processors, reflecting China's increasing focus on achieving technological independence in AI as US curbs limit access to advanced semiconductor technologies, Reuters reported.

Meituan, one of China's largest consumer technology firms, is a relatively new entrant in the country's competitive AI landscape, where companies such as DeepSeek and ByteDance's Doubao are already investing heavily in generative AI.

Reuters reported that Meituan has not disclosed plans for integrating LongCat-2.0 into its current operations, though previous versions of the model have powered AI assistants across its app platform. These tools help users with tasks such as restaurant recommendations, hotel bookings and food ordering.

The company said LongCat-2.0 can process inputs of up to one million tokens, enabling it to handle extremely large documents and complex tasks. The model has been designed mainly for "agentic coding", allowing AI systems to perform real-world programming tasks more effectively.

Meituan also claimed the model matched or outperformed several leading AI systems, including Google's Gemini, OpenAI's GPT-5.5 and Anthropic's Claude Opus, on certain coding and AI agent benchmarks. The launch comes as Chinese technology companies accelerate efforts to reduce dependence on US-made processors following export controls introduced by Washington from 2022.

Chipmakers including Huawei and Enflame have expanded their role in supplying domestic AI developers. Meituan said LongCat-2.0 demonstrates China's ability to train large-scale AI models using domestic computing infrastructure.

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