Explosions, Fire Reported in Sirik, Qeshm As US Strikes Iran After Hormuz Attacks

The United States launched a fresh wave of military strikes on southern Iran after a series of attacks targeted commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, significantly escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran and raising concerns over regional stability and global energy security.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the operation was carried out in response to attacks on merchant shipping and alleged Iranian violations of an interim ceasefire arrangement. The strikes targeted key military infrastructure, including air defence and coastal surveillance systems, surface-to-air and anti-ship missile sites, drone launch facilities, and port installations.

Simultaneously, the US Treasury revoked a temporary 60-day sanctions waiver that had allowed limited Iranian oil exports under the ceasefire framework, while providing a wind-down period until July 17.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media confirmed that multiple individuals suffered injuries at the commercial pier in Sirik.

Seven explosions were reported at Sirik port after projectiles struck both the Sirik commercial pier and the Ziarat village fishing pier, as per IRIB report.

According to Al Jazeera's Tohid Asadi, "According to state TV, six explosions have been heard on the island of Qeshm, which is the largest island in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz, with very geostrategic significance when it comes to Iran's control and authority over the Strait of Hormuz."

"Starting from the time after the signing of the [memorandum of understanding], we have been witnessing limited confrontation and escalation in this highly escalated situation at the Strait of Hormuz," he stated.

The military action followed attacks on three commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. The British military confirmed that three tankers were struck by projectiles while transiting the strategic waterway.

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Following the blasts, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the actions, holding the US government fully liable for violating the bilateral June Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Designed to halt the conflict initiated by the US and Israel in late February, the agreement mandated the lifting of the US naval blockade in exchange for Tehran reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

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