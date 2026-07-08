Alkyl Amines Shares Rally 8%; What's Driving The Surge?

Shares of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. gained close to 8% in the intraday session on Wednesday as investors are applauding government proposing anti-dumping duty on ethylene diamine imports.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,923.7 per piece around 1.44 pm, climbing 127 points from its previous close of Rs 1,795.6 on the NSE. The stock was gaining, defying the broader market sentiments, and became one of the top gainers on both NSE and BSE smallcap indices.

Proposed Anti-Dumping Duty

After an investigation of imports of ethylene diamine, the government proposed an anti-dumping duty as it found low-priced shipments from four regions, including China, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and the European Union, caused severe damage to the domestic industry.

The Ministry of Finance approved the proposed anti-dumping duty; the same is expected to reduce imports of cheaper ethylene diamine, which can lead to better pricing power and favourable fair competition for the domestic manufacturers.

Also Read: India Initiates Anti-Dumping Probes Against Five Products From China, Other Nations

Final Dividend for FY26 Declared

Recently, on 3 July, the company also declared a final dividend of Rs 10 per share for the financial year ended on 31 March 2026.

Share Srice Performance

In the week, the stock gained 6.8%, against Nifty 50 declining 0.5%. Since the beginning of 2026, the stock rose by 16.5%, compared to a 3.26% decline in the benchmark index.

Having said that, the stock has lost around 20% in the past year. The current market cap of the company is at around Rs 9,612.9 crore.

Also Read: India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty On Chemical Imported From China, EU, US

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