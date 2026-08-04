UNO Minda Q1 Result: Net Profit Sees Marginal Increase, Revenue Jumps 24% YoY

UNO Minda Ltd. reported a mixed set of earnings for the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27).

The company's consolidated net profit rose 1.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 296 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from Rs 291 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

Topline, or revenue, increased 23.8% annually to Rs 5,557 crore in the June quarter of FY27, as against Rs 4,490 crore a year ago.

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The auto components maker reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 572 crore, up 5.2% from Rs 543 crore a year earlier.

However, the EBITDA margin contracted 180 basis points (bps) annually to 10.3% in Q1FY27, from 12.1% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Separately, the company said its board has approved the voluntary liquidation of its subsidiary, Uno Minda Mobility.

On the bourses, Uno Minda shares rose as much as 2.90% to an intraday high of Rs 1,243.95 per share. At 11:35 am, Uno Minda shares were trading 2.45% higher at Rs 1,234.50 apiece. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 78,607 levels.

The 52-week high of Uno Minda share is Rs 1,381.95, while the 52-week low is Rs 994.

Uno Minda is a Gurugram-based global auto components manufacturer founded in 1958 by S. L. Minda.

Formerly known as Minda Industries Ltd., the company adopted its current name in July 2022.

It manufactures a wide range of automotive components, including switching systems, lighting systems and alloy wheels, and has a global manufacturing and engineering footprint with 78 manufacturing facilities and 37 research and development (R&D) and engineering centres across India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Germany, Spain, Mexico and Japan.

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