Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 5: Tom Holland Film Remains Unstoppable, Collects This Amount

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed another major box office milestone in India, collecting over Rs 280 crore net in just five days. The superhero film continued its strong run on Monday, even as collections dipped after its record-breaking opening weekend.

The weekday slowdown was on expected lines, but the film remains the top draw in theatres and is headed for another solid week at the box office.

Day 5 Collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 23.80 crore net from 16,874 shows on Day 5, marking a 69.4% drop from Sunday's Rs 77.75 crore.

The film's India net collection has now reached Rs 281.75 crore, while its India gross has climbed to Rs 336.91 crore after five days, according to Sacnilk estimates.

It opened with Rs 60.60 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Friday. Collections then jumped to Rs 70.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 77.75 crore on Sunday before settling into the expected weekday trend on Monday.

Language-Wise Performance

The English version led Monday's business with Rs 12.50 crore from 7,534 shows, recording 28% overall occupancy.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 8.75 crore from 7,140 shows. Among its formats, the Hindi 3D version registered 79% occupancy, highlighting strong audience preference for premium screenings.

The Tamil version collected Rs 1.50 crore with 48% occupancy, while the Telugu version earned Rs 1 crore with 23% occupancy. The Malayalam and Kannada versions added Rs 0.03 crore and Rs 0.02 crore, respectively.

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About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Released in theatres on July 30, 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink in key roles.

Set after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film follows Peter Parker as he rebuilds his life after the world forgets his identity. As he returns to protecting New York as Spider-Man, he finds himself facing a dangerous new threat.

The Tom Holland-starrer has already etched its name in the record books. It became the first Hollywood film to cross Rs 300 crore India gross during its opening weekend.

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