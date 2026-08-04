Nifty, F&O And A New Market Close: What Day 1 Revealed For Traders And What Changes On Day 2

The Nifty 50 was at 24,573 at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, when continuous cash-market trading ended for stocks eligible for futures and options. But the index's official closing level was 24,774.30 - more than 200 points higher.

The move did not come from another round of regular buying after 3:15 p.m. Instead, it emerged as the market completed its first Closing Auction Session, or CAS, under the new framework introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The first session showed how the new closing mechanism can affect price discovery during the final minutes of the trading day. It also produced differences between spot and futures levels for the Nifty and Nifty Bank, while lower turnover contributed to a variance between closing levels on the National Stock Exchange and BSE.

The first day's experience also puts the focus on Tuesday's session, with traders watching how the market adjusts to the new system alongside the Nifty derivatives expiry.

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What Changed

The new closing auction took effect on Aug. 3 for stocks eligible for futures and options. Continuous cash-market trading in these shares now ends at 3:15 p.m., after which they enter the CAS.

The auction runs until 3:35 p.m. and determines the official closing prices of eligible shares. Stock and index derivatives, meanwhile, continue trading until 3:40 p.m.

Stocks outside the F&O segment continue regular cash-market trading until 3:30 p.m.

The change means different parts of the market now follow different closing schedules. It also changes how the official closing prices of F&O-eligible stocks are determined.

Under the previous mechanism, closing prices relied on a volume-weighted average price calculation during the final part of continuous trading. Under CAS, buy and sell orders are pooled and matched, with the resulting equilibrium price becoming the official closing price.

SEBI introduced the auction framework to change the closing-price discovery mechanism for F&O-eligible stocks. The regulator said the mechanism is intended to bring demand and supply together at a single point, improve execution efficiency, provide equal access to investors and reduce tracking errors for passive funds.

First-Day Signals

The first CAS session saw a larger volatility spike and differences between spot and futures levels for the Nifty and Nifty Bank.

Potential open positions held by traders and bunched-up basket buying towards the end of the session could have contributed to the difference between the cash and derivatives markets.

The closing mechanism could also have an impact on mutual fund net asset values because official closing prices feed into portfolio valuations.

The auction itself also saw an imbalance as trades were concentrated towards the end of the session.

Turnover during CAS on the NSE stood at Rs 1,276.2 crore, compared with Rs 10.8 crore on BSE.

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Tata Consultancy Services, CG Power and Axis Bank were among the most traded stocks during the closing auction.

The difference in turnover also contributed to the variance between closing-price discovery on the NSE and BSE. Lower turnover on BSE resulted in greater price variance during the auction.

How CAS Works

The NSE clarified that CAS operates as a separate 20-minute session from 3:15 p.m. to 3:35 p.m. on every trading day.

"The first 5 minutes (i.e. 3:15pm to 3:20pm) is given for Reference price calculation / Transition from CTS to CAS," the exchange said.

The next five minutes, from 3:20 p.m. to 3:25 p.m., are available for order entry, with both market and limit orders permitted.

From 3:25 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., investors can enter only limit orders. Market orders cannot be modified or cancelled during this period.

"Random Close in the last 2 minutes (3:28 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)," the NSE said.

The exchange said the order-entry session can close at any point during those two minutes, with the timing determined by the system. Order matching takes place after the random closure.

The auction process then runs through 3:35 p.m., after which stock and index derivatives continue trading until 3:40 p.m.

The additional 10 minutes for derivatives gives traders time to adjust positions or hedge exposures after the cash-market auction establishes closing prices.

The VWAP calculation window for derivatives consequently runs from 3:10 p.m. to 3:40 p.m., replacing the previous 30-minute window ending at 3:30 p.m.

Why Tuesday Matters

Tuesday will be the market's second day under the CAS framework and will coincide with the Nifty derivatives expiry.

The opening session could see volatility as the market absorbs the closing-price changes from Monday. Traders may also avoid taking larger positions until there is more clarity on how cash-market closing prices and derivatives behave under the new mechanism.

Monday was only the first test of the closing auction, leaving participants to adjust their trading and hedging strategies as the system settles.

Traders have advised maintaining appropriate hedges and stop-losses while the market adapts to the new closing mechanism.

For investors, the key change from Aug. 3 is that 3:30 p.m. is no longer a single closing reference point across the equity market. Non-F&O stocks continue regular trading until 3:30 p.m., F&O-eligible shares end continuous trading at 3:15 p.m. before entering CAS, and stock and index derivatives trade until 3:40 p.m.

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