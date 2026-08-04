Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Steps To Register For Rs 2,500 Assistance, Document, Eligibility And Other Details

The Delhi Cabinet, on July 28, approved the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, under which eligible women in the national capital will receive financial assistance of Rs. 2,500 per month. The scheme was approved by the Cabinet led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The Delhi government allocated Rs, 5,110 crore for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana in the 2026-27 budget.

"The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana has been approved by the cabinet and the portal for this will be launched on August 1," Gupta stated. She added that after the verification of applications, the government hopes to release the first instalment by Raksha Bandhan, as cited by NDTV.

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Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be women who are permanent residents of Delhi. Proof of residence in Delhi is required while applying.

Applicants must be between 21 and 60 years of age. Women outside this age bracket are not eligible under the scheme.

The annual family income of the applicant's household must not exceed Rs. 3 lakh. The income limit is one of the key eligibility conditions prescribed by the Delhi government.

Only one eligible woman per family can receive the benefit under the scheme. The assistance is restricted to one beneficiary from each household.

Women who are income taxpayers, government employees or pensioners are not eligible for the scheme. These categories have been excluded from the list of beneficiaries.

Have no criminal record, and no member of the family should have a criminal record.

Documents Required

According to the Delhi government and reports explaining the application process, applicants are required to upload or submit the following:

Aadhaar card for identity verification

Delhi residence proof

Bank account details linked to Aadhaar for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)

Passport size photograph

Active mobile number

Income related details or documents, wherever applicable

A recommendation letter from the applicant's area MLA or MP is also required as part of the application process

Registration Process

According to the Delhi government and official guidance:

Visit the official Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal launched by the Delhi government.

Register using the required personal details and mobile number

Fill in the online application form with identity, address, income, and bank account details

Upload all the mandatory documents, including Aadhaar, residence proof, bank details and the required recommendation letter

Submit the application and save the acknowledgement or application number for future tracking

The financial assistance will be transferred directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.

The beneficiaries will have two options for receiving the monthly assistance. Under the first option, Rs 1,500 will be deposited into a recurring deposit (RD) or fixed deposit (FD), while the remaining Rs 1,000 will be credited to a digital rupee wallet usable only for goods and services permitted under the government's prescribed list, Business Standard reported.

Alternatively, women may choose to have the entire Rs 2,500 deposited into an RD or FD, an option the government said aims to encourage long-term savings and capital creation.

The recurring deposit will have a three-year lock-in period, after which the accumulated amount, along with the interest earned, will be credited to the beneficiary's bank account,

Who is not eligible?

Business Standard reported that the Delhi government has made it clear that women with more than three living children will not be eligible for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, even if they meet the scheme's other criteria.

Apart from this, the following categories of women are also excluded from the scheme:

Those who pay income tax or file GST returns

Those already receiving benefits under any government pension or other regular financial assistance scheme

Government employees

Those belonging to a family with a member employed by the Central or State government, a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), or any government organisation

Those belonging to a family that owns a four-wheeler

Those belonging to a family with annual electricity consumption exceeding 2,400 units

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