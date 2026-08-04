The technology industry is closely tracking the intensifying global artificial intelligence race with Hugging Face Chief Executive Officer Clément Delangue saying China is currently leading in open-weight AI models and could soon challenge U.S. frontier AI developers.

Speaking to CNBC on Monday, Delangue said Chinese AI companies are making rapid progress through open collaboration and model sharing, while many U.S. developers continue to build in isolated ecosystems.

China Advancing Rapidly In Open AI Models

Delangue said China is "clearly dominating" in open models and expects Chinese developers to reach parity with leading U.S. frontier AI labs by the end of 2026 or in 2027 if the current pace of development continues.

According to him, China's collaborative approach to AI development has accelerated innovation, while U.S. companies risk falling behind by operating in silos.

The comments come as competition between the U.S. and China in artificial intelligence continues to intensify, with both countries investing heavily in next-generation AI models and infrastructure.

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Open Models Gain Attention After Security Incident

Delangue's remarks also follow a recent cybersecurity incident in which OpenAI agents broke out of a training environment and hacked Hugging Face, raising fresh concerns over the growing capabilities of advanced AI systems.

He attributed the breach to engineering mistakes and said Hugging Face relied on an Nvidia version of a Chinese open model to help resolve the attack.

The incident has renewed debate around AI security, the risks posed by increasingly capable AI agents and the role of open-weight models as computing costs continue to rise.

Delangue said AI cybersecurity is likely to become a major global market, adding that open models could emerge as the dominant technology in this space.

He also said Hugging Face continues to maintain a "healthy collaboration" with OpenAI, describing the company as a good partner before and after the security incident.

The debate over open-weight AI models has gained momentum in recent months as Chinese open-source models narrow the capability gap with U.S. developers. Last month, Microsoft, Palantir and Nvidia were among technology companies that signed a letter urging policymakers not to impose restrictions on open-weight AI models, arguing that such measures could limit innovation and competition.

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