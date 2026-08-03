Global iPhone 17 Pro Prices Compared: Turkiye Most Expensive, Japan Cheapest; India Ranks 24th

Apple products don't cost the same everywhere. Depending on where you buy them, factors such as taxes, import duties, exchange rates and local pricing strategies can make a significant difference to the final price.

A new Deutsche Bank report compares the price of the 256GB iPhone 17 Pro across 41 countries, revealing just how wide those price differences can be.



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Türkiye Tops The List As Costliest Market

According to the report, Türkiye is the world's most expensive market for the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB), where the device is priced at $2,592, or around Rs 2,46,939.

The steep price is largely driven by the country's tax structure, which includes a 20% Value Added Tax (VAT), special consumption taxes and mandatory registration fees.

Brazil ranks second, with the same model retailing at $2,260 (around Rs 2,15,302), while Egypt takes the third spot at $1,872 (approximately Rs 1,78,341).

For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) is priced at $1,181 in the US, or roughly Rs 1,12,499.



Where Does India Stand?

India ranks 24th among the 41 countries covered in the above-mentioned report. The iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) is priced at Rs 1,32,900 in the country, placing it in the middle of the global price rankings.

Japan Emerges As The Cheapest Market

At the other end of the spectrum, Japan is the most affordable market for Apple's latest flagship smartphone. The iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) is priced at $1,121, or around Rs 1,06,785, making it slightly cheaper than in the US.

The report attributes these price differences to varying tax regimes, import policies and regional market dynamics.

Why Europe Ranks Among The Costliest Markets

Many European countries feature among the more expensive markets in the global rankings.

Apple usually lists pricing in Europe that includes Value Added Tax, which is one important factor. Retail prices are directly impacted by regional variations in VAT rates.

For example, Hungary has one of the highest VAT rates (27%), which drives up the cost of iPhones, but Switzerland has a VAT rate of just more than 8%, which drives down prices.

Why iPhone Prices Vary Across Countries

Government taxes and regulations remain among the biggest drivers of iPhone pricing across markets.

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Import duties, regulatory charges and device-specific taxes can notably increase the cost of electronics. Currency exchange rates also play a crucial role.

Imported items like iPhones are generally more expensive if the country's currency falls against the US dollar because Apple's international pricing is closely tied to exchange rate changes.

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