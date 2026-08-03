House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episode 7 Ending Explained: Sunfyre's Return Changes Everything Before The Finale

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon, titled The Dragon in Winter, dramatically shifts the balance of power before the season finale. While the season has largely focused on political manoeuvring and fractured alliances, Episode 7 delivers major betrayals, dragon battles and a game-changing revelation that could reshape the ongoing Dance of the Dragons.

The episode also moves several key characters into positions that are expected to influence the upcoming finale.

Warning: Major spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 7 ahead.

Rhaenyra Faces Betrayal From Within

After securing King's Landing, Rhaenyra Targaryen continues to strengthen her side with new dragonriders. However, according to events shown in Episode 7, her growing influence comes at a cost as trust within her camp begins to crumble.

One of the episode's biggest reveals confirms that Ulf the White, rider of Silverwing, has secretly aligned himself with Ormund Hightower. Their strategy reportedly includes creating unrest among the people of King's Landing, forcing Rhaenyra into a difficult military decision at Tumbleton and using Corlys Velaryon as leverage after his capture.

Meanwhile, Helaena's prophetic visions continue, hinting at devastating events still to come, while tensions inside the Green faction deepen as Alicent's relationship with Aemond reaches another breaking point.

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Dragon Battle And Sunfyre's Shocking Return

The episode also features one of the season's biggest aerial battles. Rhaena and her dragon Sheepstealer become involved in a fierce confrontation after Daemon's hidden secrets further strain his relationship with Rhaenyra. The battle leaves Sheepstealer badly injured before Rhaena is taken captive.

The closing moments deliver the episode's biggest surprise. Believed to have died during the Battle of Rook's Rest, Sunfyre unexpectedly reappears. The wounded dragon reunites with Aegon II, who abandons thoughts of surrender and commands, "Dracarys," signalling his return to the war.

As depicted in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, Sunfyre survives the Battle of Rook's Rest after recovering from severe injuries. The television adaptation now appears to be following that storyline.

What To Expect From The Finale

The official finale preview suggests that the long-awaited Battle of Tumbleton will finally unfold. Daemon urges Rhaenyra to fully use her military strength after learning that Aegon II is alive, while Corlys Velaryon refuses to surrender despite being held captive.

The House of the Dragon Season 3 finale is scheduled to premiere in India on August 10 on JioHotstar, where the conflict between the Blacks and the Greens is expected to escalate with more dragon battles, shifting loyalties and significant casualties.

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