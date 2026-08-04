Five Stocks To Buy Today: Tata Motors, ACC, Tata Tech And More | August 4

Stock market experts have recommended five stocks for investors to consider on Tuesday, including Tata Motors Ltd. (TMCV), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and ACC Ltd.

The suggested trading strategies include entry levels, targets and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

Tata Motors /TMCV (CMP: Rs 452.75)

SEBI registered research analyst and founder of Stock Market Today Vijay Laxmi Ambala recommended buying TMCV between the Rs 445 and Rs 455 range. Her target price for the stock is between Rs 475 and Rs 600 (approximately 5-32% upside from the current market price). Ambala advised investors to book their losses at Rs 390 level.

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UNO Minda (CMP: Rs 1,210)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager and Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One recommends buying UNO Minda at Rs 1,200. Krishan has a TP of Rs 1,260 for the stock (an upside of 5%) and advised investors to book their losses at Rs 1,160.

ACC (CMP: Rs 1,400)

Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities has a buy call for ACC's shares and recommended buying the stock at Rs 1,398. Rajani's TP for the stock is Rs 1,460 (4.43% upside). He advised to stop losses if the stock slips to Rs 1,345 level.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (CMP: Rs 349.30)

Vijay Laxmi Ambala recommended buying TMPV in the Rs 345–353 range for a swing trade with a three-month investment horizon. She has set target prices of Rs 375 and Rs 425, while recommending a stop-loss at Rs 330.

Based on the stock's current market price of Rs 349.30, Ambala's first target of Rs 375 implies an upside of 7.4%, while the second target of Rs 425 indicates a potential upside of 21.7%.

Tata Technologies (CMP: Rs 763)

Osho Krishan recommended buying Tata Technologies shares at Rs 760 with a stop-loss at Rs 735. Krishan has set a target price of Rs 800 for the stock.

The target price implies a potential upside of 4.8% from the stock's current market price.

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