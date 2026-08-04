Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug. 4

Good Morning!

Stock Market Recap

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Monday, led by gains in FMCG and IT stocks. The Sensex advanced 544.39 points, or 0.70%, to close at 78,639.03, while the Nifty 50 gained 390.70 points, or 1.6%, to settle at 24,774.30

US Market Recap

U.S. stocks opened sharply higher on Monday after President Donald Trump said he had called off planned military strikes against Iran, easing fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East and triggering a sharp decline in crude oil prices.

At 9:32 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 646.47 points, or 1.23%, at 53,131.50. The S&P 500 gained 36.23 points, or 0.48%, to 7,525.95, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 65.50 points, or 0.26%, to 25,439.36.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: SBI, ITC, DLF, Varun Beverages, Trent And Nykaa— Ask Profit

Earnings

Ajmera Realty & Infra India

Alkyl Amines Chemicals

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

ASK Automotive

Avalon Technologies

BASF India

Bharat Bijlee

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Hexacom

Capillary Technologies India

Castrol India

Deepak Nitrite

Dredging Corporation of India

EIH Associated Hotels

Elantas Beck India

Emami

Godrej Properties

Graphite India

Greaves Cotton

Happy Forgings

Hindustan Foods

Kalyan Jewellers India

KSB

C.E. Info Systems

Marico

Multi Commodity Exchange of India

Metro Brands

Metropolis Healthcare

Morepen Laboratories

Motherson Sumi Wiring India

NHPC

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

Pidilite Industries

PNB Housing Finance

Prince Pipes and Fittings

Protean eGov Technologies

PTC India

RITES

R Systems International

Keystone Realtors

Safari Industries India

Sanofi India

Saregama India

Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets

Sheela Foam

Sundram Fasteners

Symphony

Tata Investment Corporation

Timken India

United Breweries

United Foodbrands

Ugro Capital

UNO Minda

Vaibhav Global

Ventive Hospitality

VRL Logistics

Welspun Enterprises

Wonderla Holidays

Zydus Wellness

Earnings And Updates

Stove Kraft Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 64.4% to Rs 17.1 crore versus Rs 10.4 crore.

Revenue up 41.3% to Rs 481 crore versus Rs 340 crore.

Ebitda up 50.1% to Rs 53.6 crore versus Rs 35.7 crore.

Ebitda margin at 11.2% versus 10.5%.

GSK Pharma Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 15.7% to Rs 237 crore versus Rs 205 crore.

Revenue up 16.5% to Rs 938 crore versus Rs 805 crore.

Ebitda up 17.6% to Rs 295 crore versus Rs 251 crore.

Ebitda margin at 31.5% versus 31.2%.

Re-appointed Bhushan Akshikar as MD for two years.

Kansai Nerolac Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 4.8% to Rs 232 crore versus Rs 221 crore.

Revenue up 9.8% to Rs 2,374 crore versus Rs 2,162 crore.

Ebitda up 8.4% to Rs 329 crore versus Rs 303 crore.

Ebitda margin at 13.9% versus 14%.

Restaurant Brands Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net loss at Rs 28.3 crore versus loss of Rs 41.9 crore.

Revenue up 17.9% to Rs 823 crore versus Rs 698 crore.

Ebitda up 37.6% to Rs 100 crore versus Rs 72.8 crore.

Ebitda margin at 12.2% versus 10.4%.

Texmaco Rail Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 69.7% to Rs 50.9 crore versus Rs 30 crore.

Revenue down 16.9% to Rs 757 crore versus Rs 911 crore.

Ebitda down 19.6% to Rs 57 crore versus Rs 70.9 crore.

Ebitda margin at 7.5% versus 7.8%.

Great Eastern Shipping Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit to Rs 1,309 crore versus Rs 505 crore.

Revenue up 66.9% to Rs 2,005 crore versus Rs 1,201 crore.

Ebitda to Rs 1,338 crore versus Rs 642 crore.

Ebitda margin at 66.7% versus 53.5%.

Interim dividend of Rs 14.40 per share declared.

DLF Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 4.1% to Rs 794 crore versus Rs 763 crore.

Revenue down 52.9% to Rs 1,280 crore versus Rs 2,717 crore.

Ebitda down 58.9% to Rs 150 crore versus Rs 364 crore.

Ebitda margin at 11.7% versus 13.4%.

Other income at Rs 325 crore versus Rs 264 crore.

Torrent Power Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Profit down 12.7% to Rs 639 crore versus Rs 731 crore.

Revenue up 2.8% to Rs 8,124 crore versus Rs 7,906 crore.

Ebitda up 3.7% to Rs 1,538 crore versus Rs 1,483 crore.

Ebitda margin at 18.9% versus 18.8%.

Thomas Cook Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 5.8% to Rs 58.7 crore versus Rs 55.5 crore.

Revenue up 1.2% to Rs 828 crore versus Rs 818 crore.

Ebitda up 35.6% to Rs 41.5 crore versus Rs 30.6 crore.

Ebitda margin at 5% versus 3.7%.

DOMS Industries Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 22.3% to Rs 44.5 crore versus Rs 57.3 crore.

Revenue up 19.2% to Rs 671 crore versus Rs 562 crore.

Ebitda down 16.4% to Rs 82.6 crore versus Rs 98.7 crore.

Ebitda margin at 12.3% versus 17.6%.

Gulf Oil Lubricants Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 28.5% to Rs 123 crore versus Rs 95.9 crore.

Revenue up 30.6% to Rs 1,327 crore versus Rs 1,017 crore.

Ebitda up 30.8% to Rs 166 crore versus Rs 127 crore.

Ebitda margin flat at 12.5%.

Sanathan Textiles Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 41.1% to Rs 23.8 crore versus Rs 40.4 crore.

Revenue up 79.1% to Rs 1,335 crore versus Rs 745 crore.

Ebitda up 55.4% to Rs 108 crore versus Rs 69.6 crore.

Ebitda margin at 8.1% versus 9.3%.

KIMS Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 47.2% to Rs 41.5 crore versus Rs 78.6 crore.

Revenue up 35.3% to Rs 1,180 crore versus Rs 872 crore.

Ebitda up 16% to Rs 223 crore versus Rs 193 crore.

Ebitda margin at 18.9% versus 22.1%.

To provide a loan or guarantee of Rs 650 crore to arms.

KEI Industries Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 40.1% to Rs 274 crore versus Rs 196 crore.

Revenue up 23% to Rs 3,185 crore versus Rs 2,590 crore.

Ebitda up 53.4% to Rs 396 crore versus Rs 258 crore.

Ebitda margin at 12.4% versus 10%.

Inox India Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Profit down 4.9% to Rs 58 crore versus Rs 61 crore.

Revenue up 9.2% to Rs 370.8 crore versus Rs 340 crore.

Ebitda down 0.3% to Rs 75.9 crore versus Rs 76.1 crore.

Ebitda margin at 20.5% versus 22.4%.

Jain Resource Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 21% to Rs 69.6 crore versus Rs 57.5 crore.

Revenue up 75.9% to Rs 2,725 crore versus Rs 1,549 crore.

Ebitda up 21.8% to Rs 110 crore versus Rs 90 crore.

Ebitda margin at 4% versus 5.8%.

Kalpataru Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net loss at Rs 26.5 crore versus loss of Rs 49.4 crore.

Revenue up 6.5% to Rs 472 crore versus Rs 443 crore.

Ebitda loss at Rs 45.9 crore versus loss of Rs 27.3 crore.

SBI Funds Management Q1 (Cons, QoQ)

Profit up 38.7% to Rs 880 crore versus Rs 634 crore.

Total income up 27% to Rs 1,390 crore versus Rs 1,093 crore.

Sambhv Steel Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 67.2% to Rs 56.5 crore versus Rs 33.8 crore.

Revenue up 31% to Rs 732 crore versus Rs 559 crore.

Ebitda up 31% to Rs 95 crore versus Rs 72.5 crore.

Ebitda margin flat at 12.97%.

SAMHI Hotels Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 5.8% to Rs 18.3 crore versus Rs 17.3 crore.

Revenue up 12.1% to Rs 305 crore versus Rs 272 crore.

Ebitda up 8.6% to Rs 98.3 crore versus Rs 90.5 crore.

Ebitda margin at 32.2% versus 33.2%.

To raise Rs 750 crore via equity and debt.

IREDA Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 37% to Rs 339 crore versus Rs 247 crore.

Total income up 15% to Rs 2,251 crore versus Rs 1,960 crore.

Ganesha Ecosphere Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit to Rs 29 crore versus Rs 10.8 crore.

Revenue up 25.7% to Rs 424 crore versus Rs 337 crore.

Ebitda up 64.6% to Rs 59.8 crore versus Rs 36.3 crore.

Ebitda margin at 14.1% versus 10.8%.

Stocks In News

Mastek: Mastek partnered with Innovaccer to accelerate AI-powered healthcare transformation.

Mastek partnered with Innovaccer to accelerate AI-powered healthcare transformation. Kansai Nerolac: Approved Rs 601 crore in phased capacity additions at Sayakha, Bawal and Hosur by FY2028-29.

Approved Rs 601 crore in phased capacity additions at Sayakha, Bawal and Hosur by FY2028-29. United Spirits: Filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court challenging FSSAI's order restricting the sale of a product manufactured at its Baramati unit over alleged label non-compliance.

Filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court challenging FSSAI's order restricting the sale of a product manufactured at its Baramati unit over alleged label non-compliance. Kirloskar Pneumatic: Completed the acquisition of a 99.49% stake in KSEA on August 3, 2026.

Completed the acquisition of a 99.49% stake in KSEA on August 3, 2026. Endurance Technologies: Completed the sale of Italy-based Veicoli Srl on August 3, 2026.

Completed the sale of Italy-based Veicoli Srl on August 3, 2026. Praj Industries: Subsidiary Praj GenX signed a global supply agreement for hyperscale data centres with a committed business value of Rs 500 crore.

Subsidiary Praj GenX signed a global supply agreement for hyperscale data centres with a committed business value of Rs 500 crore. UPL: UPL Corporation CEO Mike Frank will step down on August 31, 2026, after 4.5 years.

UPL Corporation CEO Mike Frank will step down on August 31, 2026, after 4.5 years. HG Infra Engineering: Five step-down solar subsidiaries were struck off on August 3, 2026.

Five step-down solar subsidiaries were struck off on August 3, 2026. Piramal Pharma: Resumed operations at its Ahmedabad facilities on August 3, 2026. Limited restoration work remains, with no material impact expected.

Resumed operations at its Ahmedabad facilities on August 3, 2026. Limited restoration work remains, with no material impact expected. 360 ONE: Global Asset Management received IFSCA registration as a Retail Registered Fund Management Entity.

Global Asset Management received IFSCA registration as a Retail Registered Fund Management Entity. Unimech Aerospace: Approved a change in IPO fund utilisation, reallocating Rs 61.29 crore towards M&A, greenfield projects and joint ventures out of total IPO proceeds of Rs 250 crore.

Approved a change in IPO fund utilisation, reallocating Rs 61.29 crore towards M&A, greenfield projects and joint ventures out of total IPO proceeds of Rs 250 crore. Arvind: Opened its QIP on August 3, 2026, with a floor price of Rs 518.58 per share.

Opened its QIP on August 3, 2026, with a floor price of Rs 518.58 per share. PNB Housing Finance: Chief Business Officer (Affordable Business) Valli Sekar resigned and will be relieved on September 1, 2026. Satish Kumar Singh was appointed as Chief Business Officer (Affordable Business) effective August 3, 2026.

Chief Business Officer (Affordable Business) Valli Sekar resigned and will be relieved on September 1, 2026. Satish Kumar Singh was appointed as Chief Business Officer (Affordable Business) effective August 3, 2026. PC Jeweller: Repaid outstanding debt of two more consortium banks under the September 2024 settlement agreement, taking the total to seven of 14 consortium banks, all prepaid ahead of schedule.

Repaid outstanding debt of two more consortium banks under the September 2024 settlement agreement, taking the total to seven of 14 consortium banks, all prepaid ahead of schedule. Also allotted 1.11 crore equity shares to promoter Balram Garg upon conversion of 1.11 crore warrants, receiving Rs 14.92 crore. Another 5.56 crore warrants remain pending conversion.

KEI Industries: Approved a Rs 700 crore investment to expand wires and cables capacity at Salarpur, Rajasthan, with operations expected by September 2028.

Approved a Rs 700 crore investment to expand wires and cables capacity at Salarpur, Rajasthan, with operations expected by September 2028. Also approved the reappointment of Akshit Diviaj Gupta as Whole-Time Director for a five-year term.

LIC: The Government of India will divest up to a 6.5% stake through an OFS. The base offer comprises 31.62 crore shares (2.5% stake), with an oversubscription option of 50.60 crore shares (4% stake). The floor price has been set at Rs 382 per share. Retail investors will receive a Rs 10 per share discount. Non-retail bidding opens on August 4 and retail bidding on August 5.

The Government of India will divest up to a 6.5% stake through an OFS. The base offer comprises 31.62 crore shares (2.5% stake), with an oversubscription option of 50.60 crore shares (4% stake). The floor price has been set at Rs 382 per share. Retail investors will receive a Rs 10 per share discount. Non-retail bidding opens on August 4 and retail bidding on August 5. Jupiter Wagons: Acquired the remaining 1.94% stake in JTRWF for Rs 16.53 crore.

Acquired the remaining 1.94% stake in JTRWF for Rs 16.53 crore. Separately, Italy's Lucchini RS and SIMEST will acquire a 25% stake in JTRWF for about €28 million to develop India's first fully integrated private-sector rail wheel, axle and wheelset manufacturing platform.

Motherson: Step-down subsidiary MSSL RSA completed the acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in South Africa-based Vacuform on August 3, 2026, making Vacuform an indirect wholly owned subsidiary.

Step-down subsidiary MSSL RSA completed the acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in South Africa-based Vacuform on August 3, 2026, making Vacuform an indirect wholly owned subsidiary. Inox Green Energy Services: NCLT approved the consortium's resolution plan for Wind World India. The Inox Group will acquire WWIL's O&M business and a nearly 600 MW IPP and power sale portfolio through the approved resolution plan.

NCLT approved the consortium's resolution plan for Wind World India. The Inox Group will acquire WWIL's O&M business and a nearly 600 MW IPP and power sale portfolio through the approved resolution plan. SAMHI Hotels: Board approved fundraising of up to Rs 750 crore, increased authorised share capital to Rs 29 crore from Rs 25 crore, and approved the acquisition of a 100% stake in Itmenaan Lodges for Rs 12 crore.

Board approved fundraising of up to Rs 750 crore, increased authorised share capital to Rs 29 crore from Rs 25 crore, and approved the acquisition of a 100% stake in Itmenaan Lodges for Rs 12 crore. Power Grid: Acquired Krishnagiri REZ Transmission under the TBCB route for about Rs 19.82 crore. The SPV will develop the transmission system for integration of Krishnagiri REZ Phase-I, including two new 765/400 kV substations and associated transmission lines across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

Board Meetings

Fund Raising

Thirumalai Chemicals

Buyback

VRL Logistics

Other Business Matters

UNO Minda Limited are considering & approving the Scheme of Merger amongst Minda Onkyo India Private

Lock in Shares

OnEMI Technology Solution: 3 Month Lock in, 8 Million Shares, 5% of Total Outstanding

AGM

Neuland Lab

United Spirits

Safari Ind

Vaibhav Global

Ram Ratna Wires

Graphite India

Greaves Cotton

L&T

Mankind Pharma

Kalyani Steels

Arvind

Sandhar Tech

Arvind Smart

Pidilite Ind

Gujarat Energy

Vikram Solar

Lupin

Godrej Prop

Aditya Infotech

Apollo Pipes

GE Shipping

Zydus Wellness

Sudeep Pharma

TTK Prestige

GMM PFaudler

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Indian Metals

Symphony

VRL Logistics

EIH Assoc Hotel

Apollo Micro

Aptus Value Housing

Bulk/Block Deals

Lordsmark

Setu Securities bought 21.82 lakh shares at Rs 89.70 per share.

63 Moons

Junomoneta Finsol sold 14 shares at Rs 928.03 per share.

Adani Green

Adani Infra (India) bought 1.70 crore shares at Rs 1,400 per share.

Ardour Investment Holding sold 1.70 crore shares at Rs 1,400 per share.

AGI Greenpac Infrastructure (AGIIL)

Arihant Capital Markets bought 2,587 shares at Rs 319.06 per share.

CC Avenue

Arthkumbh Ventures bought 2.40 crore shares at Rs 17.09 per share.

Ashapura Commodities sold 2.50 crore shares at Rs 17.03 per share.

Jindal Worldwide

HRTI bought 4.03 lakh shares at Rs 40.94 per share.

Junomoneta Finsol bought 8,317 shares at Rs 41.08 per share.

MobiKwik

QE Securities bought 13,083 shares at Rs 215.96 per share.

HRTI bought 9,593 shares at Rs 215.10 per share.

Nilkamal

Seetha Kumari sold 89,589 shares at Rs 1,693.32 per share.

Insider Trades

Sterlite Technologies - Navin Agarwal, Promoter Group, sold 5,000 shares.

Ador Welding - Late Pravena Krishna Mathur, Promoter, sold 19,232 shares.

Trading Tweaks

Price band change from 20% to 10% - Mahamaya Steel Industries

Price band change from 20% to 10% - Ujaas Energy

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage

63 moons technologies

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework

Ind-Swift Laboratories

S. P. Apparels

TechNVision Ventures

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Aug 4: Nifty Support Jumps To 24,600 Amid Bullish Breakout | Key Levels To Watch

F&O Cues

Nifty Aug Futures is up 0.87% to Rs. 24,664.90 at a discount of Rs. 110.

Maximum Call OI at 25000 strike and Maximum Put OI at 24200 strike.

Stocks Under Ban: NIl

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