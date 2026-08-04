WhatsApp Accounts Of Several Users Put Under Review In India? Here's What We Know

Several WhatsApp users, including many in India, reported that their accounts were suddenly placed "under review" for 24 hours, temporarily restricting access to all features on the messaging platform.

The issue surfaced on Monday evening, with affected users taking to social media to report the unexpected disruption.

Responding to the issue, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the company routinely takes action against accounts suspected of violating its policies to protect users.

"We are always working to stay ahead of those trying to abuse our service and ban accounts to help keep other users safe. Sometimes we get this wrong and if we do, we try to fix it as quickly as possible to get people back to chatting," the spokesperson said.

Users began reporting the problem around 8 pm IST, when the app displayed a message stating that the account was under review.

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It said the account activity and device information were being checked to ensure compliance with WhatsApp's Terms of Service and that the review would typically be completed within 24 hours.

The review screen also included links explaining responsible use of WhatsApp and guidance related to stolen phones and compromised accounts.

Several users voiced their frustration on social media, saying their accounts had been disabled without warning despite using the official WhatsApp app.

Many said the disruption had affected work and personal communication, while urging the company to restore access as soon as possible.

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