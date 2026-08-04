Stock Picks Today: Glenmark Pharma, United Spirits, Kansai Nerolac, UPL, Exide And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have turned positive on a diverse set of stocks spanning the pharma, liquor, paints, real estate, battery manufacturing, construction equipment, and agrochemical sectors, with fresh recommendations on Glenamark, United Spirits, Kansai Nerolac, UPL, DLF, Adani Green Energy, Torrent Power, Escorts Kubota, Exide Industries, and IGI, while maintaining a constructive view on banks and financials.

HSBC on Glenmark Pharma

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 2590 from Rs 2575

Improving outlook for the US sales

Q1 was operationally in line vs our forecast aided by healthy sales growth in core India and the US segments

Pick-up in gFlovent inhaler, other respiratory launches and supplies from Monroe will drive US sales growth, in our view

Next catalyst will be IND filing to start human trial for ISB 2301.

GS on United Spirits

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1575

Potential opening of Tamil Nadu could be a major tailwind

TN is India's largest spirits market contributing ~16% to national volumes

Drawing similarity from AP, TN liberalization is an underappreciated optionality

Multiple tailwinds lining up for H2FY27 and FY28 which are likely to further accelerate growth

Macquarie Kansai Nerolac

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 215

Constructive outlook; hopes of industrial price hike

Q1 Ebitda marginally ahead of our above-street estimate

See growth concerns from slower pace of price hikes in industrial.

MS on Kansai Nerolac

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 193

Q1 – topline growth inline; margins weak

Competitive intensity remains high, although the market has reached an equilibrium

Opus now competing for higher counter throughput.

Company reiterated FY27 EBITDA margin guidance of 13–14%, with Q2 margin expected to remain flat YoY.

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MS on Financials

Foreign banks' incremental FCNR (B) share is 29.9% vs. their total deposit market share of 4.5-5.0% observed in recent years

Similar statistics for other major bank groups: Private banks (38.3% vs. 35.7%) and PSU banks (31.6% vs. 58.2%)

Banks with higher incremental FCNR (B) share: ICICI (13.2% vs. 6.7%), Kotak (5.9% vs. 2.1% ), Axis (5.7% vs. 5.0%), HSBC (21.9% vs. 0.9%), SCB (6.6% vs 0.6%)

Citi on Banks

Bank-level data contradicts prevailing market narrative that PSU banks would be primary mobilizers

Private banks mobilized US$10.7bn (38.3% of net inflows), mirroring their deposit market share

Foreign banks contributed US$8.4bn (30%), led by HSBC/StanC (US$6.1bn/US$1.86bn)

Despite holding 61%/51% market share in deposits/FCNR(B), PSU banks captured only 31.6% of net inflows

ICICI/Kotak/YES/RBL outperformed, while HDFC/SBI/BOB/BOI/Union Bank/Federal Bank/ IDFC lagged relative to their market share

On a deposit-base basis, RBL (4.3%), Kotak (2.8%), YES (2.4%) and ICICI (1.9%) led mobilization, whereas HDFC (0.4%) trailed peers

PSU banks, on average, mobilized FCNR(B) deposits equivalent to just 0.5% of deposit base

With two additional months remaining, mobilization velocity will accelerate substantially across banks.

MS on IGI

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 462

Company reiterated its growth drivers

Certification market (by volume) is projected to expand at a 17-19% CAGR over CY25-30, per management

LGD pricing at the wholesale level has been flat (stability) over the last two years

The industry is seeing growers add capacity after almost three years

Guidance of 15% top-line growth and 20% EBITDA growth for F27 reiterated

Management emphasized that the growth would be volume-led

Transition from just a B2B company to also a B2C company continues for IGI, given its large brand-building exercise in the Indian market.

Jefferies on Torrent Power

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1780 from Rs 1700

Lower gas PLFs YoY - on expected lines

RE capacity to rise at least 3x by FY30E

Reported ROE steady at 12-13% over FY26-30E to drive upside

Transmission infra unavailability is leading to delays in commissioning timelines

Expect 13% EBITDA CAGR over FY26-30E led by 36% CAGR in RE EBITDA.

Jefferies on DLF

Maintain buy with TP of Rs 815

Weak start, Cash buildup continues

Very low pre-sales on lack of launches, and a consequent 15% YoY decline in cash collections

Cash accumulation though continued with a Rs 1050 cr FCF generation

Lease income at DCCDL +9% YoY was inline with ests. and continued to drive profitability.

MS on DLF

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 730

Q1 Weaker than Expected

Q1 pre-sales of Rs 660 cr was below Rs 1000 cr estimate.

Macquarie on Adani Green

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1800

Merchant risk out, visibility in

82% of run-rate EBITDA is now rated AA- or better versus nil in April '19

Management explicitly highlighted that the contracted framework enables higher leverage at a lower cost of capital

This enables a Rs2.4 lakh cr capex program to 2030E

With almost all operational capacity contracted, merchant price sensitivity is effectively removed, providing improved cash flow visibility

Further, counterparties rated AA+ or better have risen from 68% pre tie-up to 86%.

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Kotak Securities on Exide Industries

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 325 from Rs 300

Strong lead-acid business performance

In the lead acid business, expect the company to continue to deliver a steady performance

Exide is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for LiB

Believe that profitability and return ratios will be under pressure

See high capex requirements, commoditized and B2B nature of the business and dependency on partner for technical know-how.

Citi on Exide

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 510 from Rs 410

Mgmt outlook optimistic post strong Q1FY27

See strong demand across segments in both rural and urban market

Li-ion cell plant is approaching commercialization phase

Await More Details on Li Ion Cell Business Customer Wins and Revenue.

Jefferies on UPL

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 715 from Rs 810

Jun-26 Review: Operationally soft; valuation undemanding

Revenue growth was driven entirely by forex

Ebitda growth was soft despite inventory gain in UPL SAS

Working capital expanded while net debt was flat

Company guided for revenue growth of 7-11% and EBITDA growth of 10-14% in FY27

Stock has corrected 21% in YTDCY26.

Macquarie on Escorts Kubota

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 3485

Margin-led EBITDA miss

Demand revival in core markets and product launches

Raises tractor growth guidance

Should benefit from market-share gains in FY27E despite moderating industry demand YoY.

Jefferies on Banks

Halfway into the timeline, banks have mobilized >$40bn through FCNR-B & other lines

Gross FCNR-B inflow is $37bn, but net add to deposit is lower at $28bn

Private, PSU & foreign banks have 30-38% share of total flows

HSBC, SBI, StanChart, ICICI lead, but HDFC has lagged

Select large Pvt Bks raised rates by 10-25 bps & others may follow

So the sector can aim for $80-100bn of inflows

Liquidity is improving; NBFCs, smaller Pvt Bks benefit more from inflows.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.





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