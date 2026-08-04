Multiple Explosions Reported In Kuwait, Vessel Hit In Hormuz Amid US-Iran Tensions

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked a US military base in Kuwait early on Tuesday, while a cargo vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile near the Strait of Hormuz.

The attack on the Kuwait base was carried out using at least three drones, The Jerusalem Post reported quoting sources.

The report did not specify the extent of any damage or casualties.

Loud explosions were heard in Iraq's Basra province, which borders both Iran and Kuwait, according to local Arab media cited by Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency, a state-affiliated outlet whose reporting has not been independently verified.

Iran's state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), separately reported that a large fire had broken out in Kuwait on Tuesday morning, citing Arab media. As with Tasnim, IRIB is state-controlled, and its account could not be independently confirmed.

In a separate incident, the United Kingdom Maritime and Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre said a cargo vessel had been hit by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman.

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In a warning issued on X, formerly Twitter, and marked 104-26, UKMTO said it received a report of an incident 20 nautical miles northeast of Al Khasab, Oman, at 2200 UTC on August 3. The vessel broadcast on VHF channel 16 that it had been struck, the agency said, adding that authorities were investigating.

UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

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UKMTO, a Royal Navy-affiliated body, routinely issues advisories to commercial shipping in the region amid a wave of attacks on vessels linked to the wider Iran-Israel and Iran-US confrontation.

Al Khasab lies close to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global oil shipments through which roughly a fifth of the world's petroleum passes.

The twin incidents come amid a prolonged period of heightened military and diplomatic tension between Iran and the United States in the Gulf region, with regional states on alert for further escalation.

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