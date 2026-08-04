MTAR Tech Shares Locked In Upper Circuit For Fourth Straight Session As Q1 Profit Spikes

MTAR Technologies Ltd shares hit the upper circuit for the fourth consecutive trading session on Tuesday after the precision engineering company reported a sharp improvement in its first-quarter performance and announced a significant increase in its order pipeline.

The stock opened 5% higher on the NSE and quickly hit its upper circuit at Rs 6,312.50. It has gained nearly 21.4% since July 30, extending a strong rally that has pushed the stock up around 336% over the past year. So far in 2026, MTAR Technologies shares have advanced 163.5%.

The latest rally follows a strong Q1 FY27 performance, with higher execution, improved margins and record order inflows strengthening investor sentiment.

MTAR Technologies Q1 Profit Jumps Nearly Five-Fold

MTAR Technologies reported a net profit of Rs 50.2 crore for the June quarter, compared with Rs 10.8 crore in the same period last year. That represents a year-on-year increase of nearly 365%.

Revenue more than doubled to Rs 360.7 crore from Rs 156.5 crore in Q1 FY26. The company's operating performance also improved sharply, with EBITDA rising to Rs 84.9 crore from Rs 28.3 crore a year earlier.

The EBITDA margin expanded to 23.5% from 18.1%, pointing to stronger operating leverage as the company scaled up execution.

The numbers have given investors a fresh reason to remain bullish on the company's growth outlook, particularly as its order book continues to expand.

Also Read: MTAR Technologies Shares Surge 5% After Q1 Net Profit Jumps Nearly Five-Fold

Record Rs 2,895 Crore Order Inflow

A key factor supporting the stock's rally is MTAR's record order inflow.

During Q1 FY27, the company secured orders worth Rs 2,895.1 crore, its highest-ever quarterly order intake. The figure was also higher than the company's total order intake during the entire FY26.

The new orders took MTAR Technologies' order book to Rs 5,143.3 crore as of June 30, 2026, providing significant revenue visibility for the coming periods.

Mayank Jain, Market Analyst at Share.Market by PhonePe, said the record order backlog remains a key growth driver for the company.

The order inflow included a Rs 504 crore contract related to the Kaiga 5 and 6 civil nuclear power project. MTAR also received a Rs 45 crore order for data centre infrastructure solutions from global customer SLB.

Higher-volume orders from international aerospace programmes involving customers such as Thales and GKN Aerospace further supported the order pipeline.

Jain also pointed to a sharp improvement in working capital efficiency. Net working capital days fell to 59 in Q1 FY27 from 172 in Q4 FY26, supported by faster inventory and receivables turnover. This reduction has helped lower operational risk and could improve cash-flow efficiency.

$324.6 Million Purchase Order Amended

MTAR Technologies has also disclosed an amended purchase order worth $324.62 million, equivalent to approximately Rs 3,100.09 crore at an exchange rate of Rs 95.50 per dollar.

The amendment increases the value of the order by $85.86 million, or around Rs 819.94 crore, further strengthening the company's revenue visibility.

With strong Q1 earnings, record quarterly order inflows, an expanding order book and improved working capital efficiency, MTAR Technologies has emerged as one of the stronger performers in the precision engineering space this year. However, after the stock's sharp rise, investors will also be watching whether the company's execution and earnings growth can sustain the current valuation momentum.

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