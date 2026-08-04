Madhuri Dixit Sells Premium Mumbai Commercial Office In Major Property Deal

Actor Madhuri Dixit has added another milestone to her real estate portfolio by selling a commercial office in Mumbai. The transaction marks a significant return on an investment she held for nearly two decades. Located in Andheri West, the property reflects the strong appreciation in commercial real estate values across one of Mumbai's key business hubs.

Madhuri Dixit Sells Andheri Commercial Office

According to a report by CRE Matrix, Dixit sold a commercial office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, for Rs 4.85 crore. The buyer is Frames Production Company Pvt. and the sale deed was registered on June 23.

The office is situated on the fourth floor of Morya Landmark-II Premises Co-operative Society Ltd, located off Link Road in Oshiwara. The property has a carpet area of 1,594.24 sq ft and comes with three dedicated parking spaces. The transaction also involved stamp duty of Rs 29.1 lakh.

ALSO READ: 'Illegal, Unacceptable': Mrunal Thakur Warns Of Legal Action Over AI Deepfakes

Property Value Sees Massive Appreciation

The report states that Madhuri had purchased the same commercial office on May 14, 2008, for Rs 52.5 lakh. With the latest sale valued at Rs 4.85 crore, the property has appreciated by around 824% over the past 18 years. The transaction highlights the sharp rise in commercial property values in Mumbai's Andheri West locality.

Recent Real Estate Deals By Madhuri Dixit And Dr Shriram Nene

Dixit and her husband, Shriram Nene, have remained active in Mumbai's real estate market over the past two years. In March 2026, the actor leased a 731 sq ft office space at One Lodha Place in Lower Parel.

The lease agreement included one parking space and a security deposit of Rs 17 lakh. The couple paid Rs 72,600 as stamp duty and Rs 1,000 towards registration charges. The five-year lease began at a monthly rent of Rs 4.25 lakh and has an estimated total value of around Rs 2.81 crore, with annual rental escalations built into the agreement.

Earlier, in December 2025, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene also sold their apartment in Juhu for Rs 3.9 crore. The property had originally been purchased in 2012 for Rs 1.95 crore.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan Net Worth: Inside Her Rs 85 Crore Fortune, Luxury Homes, Cars And Lifestyle

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.