'Illegal, Unacceptable': Mrunal Thakur Warns Of Legal Action Over AI Deepfakes

Actor Mrunal Thakur has issued a strong warning against the misuse of artificial intelligence after deepfake content using her identity surfaced online.

Raising concerns over the growing misuse of AI technology, the actor stated that creating or sharing manipulated content featuring her without consent is unlawful and will not be tolerated.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Mrunal addressed the issue directly and cautioned those responsible for generating or circulating such content. She stressed that using another person's identity without permission is a serious matter and should have legal consequences.

Actor Issues Warning

In her Instagram statement, Mrunal described AI-generated deepfakes as "illegal and unacceptable" and made it clear that she is prepared to pursue legal action if the misuse continues. She wrote that the message should be treated as a formal notice, warning individuals to stop creating or distributing manipulated content featuring her likeness immediately.

The actor's statement reflects growing concern among public figures about the misuse of artificial intelligence to alter images, videos and voices without authorisation.

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Growing Concern Among Celebrities

Mrunal joins a growing list of Indian celebrities who have taken legal or public action against AI-driven identity misuse. Actors including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan and Suniel Shetty have approached courts to safeguard their personality rights and prevent the unauthorised use of their faces, voices and identities.

The conversation around deepfakes gained nationwide attention after Rashmika Mandanna became the target of a manipulated video that spread widely on social media. Calling the incident "extremely scary," Rashmika had urged both authorities and the public to recognise the dangers posed by AI-generated content and take stronger action against such misuse.

Mrunal Thakur's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Mrunal was last seen in films including Dacoit and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which received mixed responses from audiences.

She is now preparing for Raaka, an action drama directed by Atlee Kumar. The upcoming film stars Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

According to recent reports, Raaka will feature two parallel timelines—one set in the Puranic and Vedic era focusing on tribal life, and another in the modern day centred on a divine warrior restoring balance to the universe. The film is reportedly being made on a budget of around Rs 1,000 crore and is eyeing a December 2027 release, although the makers have not officially confirmed the release date.

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