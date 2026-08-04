NHPC Q1 Results: Profit Up Slightly Even As Margins Expand; Revenue Tops Rs 3,800 Crore

State-run NHPC Ltd. reported a marginal rise in its first-quarter profit, supported by double-digit revenue growth and a sharp improvement in operating performance.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 2.9% year-on-year to Rs 1,096 crore in the quarter ended June, compared with Rs 1,065 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 18.5% to Rs 3,808 crore, up from Rs 3,214 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Operating performance improved at a faster pace, with EBITDA climbing 30.6% year-on-year to Rs 2,352 crore, compared with Rs 1,802 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin expanded to 61.8% from 56.1% a year earlier, reflecting stronger profitability.

NHPC Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit rises 2.9% at Rs 1,096 crore versus Rs 1,065 crore.

Revenue up 18.5% at Rs 3,808 crore versus Rs 3,214 crore.

EBITDA rises 30.6% at Rs 2,352 crore versus Rs 1,802 crore.

EBITDA Margin up 570 Bps at 61.8% versus 56.1%.

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