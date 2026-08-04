PNB Housing Finance Q1 Results: Total Income Grows 9%, Profit Rises

PNB Housing Finance reported a steady performance for the first quarter, with net profit rising 4.5% year-on-year, supported by healthy growth in total income. On a consolidated basis, the housing finance company posted a net profit of Rs 557 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 534 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total income increased 9% year-on-year to Rs 2,265 crore from Rs 2,082 crore a year earlier.

The results indicate continued growth in the lender's core business, with higher income helping offset the challenging operating environment.

The performance follows a strong March quarter, when PNB Housing Finance had reported a 19.2% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 656 crore, while total income rose 6.6% to Rs 2,172 crore. The company had also announced a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share along with its fourth-quarter results.

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While profit growth moderated sequentially from the previous quarter's record earnings, the company continued to deliver healthy growth in income, reflecting stable business momentum.

PNB Housing Finance Share Price Today

The results were announced after market close. PNB Housing Finance shares closed 0.92% lower at Rs 1,080 per share on Tuesday. The shares have risen 0.99% in one week and 1.47% in one month. The shares are up 9.47% year-to-date and 38.73% in the last one year.

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