iPhone 18 Launch Succeeds Three Billion Units Of The Flagship Apple Device Sold Under Tim Cook

After 15 years at the helm of Apple, Tim Cook is preparing to hand over the chief executive's office, leaving behind an era defined by extraordinary growth—and more than three billion iPhones sold under his leadership.

Cook took charge of Apple in August 2011, succeeding co-founder Steve Jobs at a critical point in the company's history.

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Over the next 15 years, Apple evolved well beyond its roots as a maker of devices, building an increasingly powerful ecosystem of products, services and digital platforms that helped propel it into the ranks of the world's most valuable companies.

Apple's market value has surged from around $350 billion when Cook became CEO to more than $5 trillion, while its shares have gained roughly 1,900% over the period. Under Cook, the company expanded its product portfolio with the Apple Watch in 2015, AirPods in 2016 and the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in 2024.

The iPhone remained the centrepiece of Apple's growth story.

More than three billion units of the flagship smartphone have been sold since Cook took charge, underscoring the scale of the franchise and its role in driving Apple's global ecosystem.

Cook also oversaw Apple's transition from Intel processors to its own Apple Silicon chips, while services emerged as a major growth engine, contributing roughly a quarter of the company's revenue.

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Subscriptions, payments and other services have helped Apple build a more predictable stream of recurring income.

India, meanwhile, became an increasingly important market. Apple opened its first company-owned retail stores in the country in 2023, signalling its growing ambitions in one of the world's largest smartphone markets.

From September 1, Cook will become Apple's executive chairman, while John Ternus will take over as CEO. Ternus, who has led Apple's hardware engineering organisation since 2021, inherits a company at another inflection point.

His first major test will come with Apple's September 9 event, where the iPhone 18 lineup is expected to take centre stage.

A foldable iPhone could potentially mark Apple's next major product cycle, while artificial intelligence remains one of the biggest strategic challenges facing the company.

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