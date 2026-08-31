'Very Large Search Engine': ChatGPT, Reddit, Roblox Given Four Months To Comply With Stricter EU Laws

The European Commission has placed ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox under stricter oversight after designating the services as Very Large Online Services under the Digital Services Act (DSA).

According to the press release, the Commission said ChatGPT has been classified as a Very Large Online Search Engine (VLOSE), while Reddit and Roblox have been designated Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs).

The three services reported at least 45 million average monthly users in the European Union, meeting the threshold for enhanced supervision.

The new designations give the companies four months, until the end of January 2027, to meet additional DSA requirements. These rules require large services to assess and reduce systemic risks linked to their platforms and algorithms.

The Commission will examine risks involving illegal content, harm to minors, users' physical and mental well-being, fundamental rights, elections and public security.

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Why ChatGPT Falls Under Search Rules?

The Commission said ChatGPT qualifies as an online search engine because it can respond to user queries and search the web. It therefore falls into a different category from Reddit and Roblox, which are treated as online platforms because users can publish and share content with the public.

The Commission will have investigative powers to examine the services. It will work with Ireland's Coimisiún na Meán for ChatGPT and Reddit, while the Netherlands' Authority for Consumers and Markets will oversee Roblox.

The latest move takes the number of VLOPs and VLOSEs designated by the Commission to 28. The EU said these services will face greater scrutiny because of their large impact on users and society.

Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy Henna Virkkunen said the new designations will bring higher standards of scrutiny and accountability to the three services.

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