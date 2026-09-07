NSE Pre-Open Session Changes From Today: What Traders Need To Know

The NSE pre-open session rules change from September 7, with new time windows for market and limit orders and a separate period for order matching and opening price determination.

The 15-minute pre-open session will continue from 9:00 am to 9:15 am, but what traders can do during that window is changing.

The revised framework separates order collection from the matching process and is designed to make the opening auction more structured while strengthening price discovery at the start of the trading day.

New Timings

From September 7, market and limit orders will be accepted during the first five minutes of the pre-open session, from 9:00 am to 9:05 am.

Between 9:05 am and 9:10 am, traders will be able to place only limit orders.

The next two minutes, from 9:10 am to 9:12 am, will be used for order matching and determining the opening price.

The remaining part of the 15-minute pre-open window continues under the revised framework, but the key changes centre on when orders can be entered and when matching takes place.

What changes

The revised framework also gives market-market orders first priority during pre-open matching.

This means traders who participate in the opening auction will need to pay closer attention to when they enter orders and which order types are permitted during each phase.

The change is particularly relevant for traders who use market orders during the pre-open session, as those orders will no longer be permitted throughout the entire order collection period.

Why NSE Changed It

NSE is aligning its pre-open framework with the principles used in the Closing Auction Session (CAS).

The CAS uses a call auction mechanism that aggregates buying and selling interest to arrive at a single price for the closing of eligible stocks.

According to NSE, the mechanism is intended to strengthen transparency, integrity and fairness in the closing process and bring India's market structure closer to global best practices.

By applying similar principles to the pre-open auction, NSE is seeking greater consistency in price discovery at both ends of the trading day.

What Traders Need

The biggest takeaway is that the 9:00 am to 9:15 am pre-open session is not being extended or shortened. Instead, the rules governing order placement and matching within those 15 minutes are changing.

The revised schedule is:

9:00 am-9:05 am: Market and limit orders allowed

9:05 am-9:10 am: Only limit orders allowed

9:10 am-9:12 am: Order matching and opening price determination

Market-market orders: First priority during pre-open matching

Traders placing orders around the market opening will therefore need to adjust their order-entry practices to the revised auction mechanism.

The changes are aimed at making the opening price discovery process more structured, while requiring traders to follow the new order-type restrictions during each phase.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.