Stocks To Watch Today: ICICI Bank, RVNL, JSW Steel, Lupin And Brigade Enterprises

Shares of ICICI Bank, RVNL, JSW Steel, Lupin And Brigade Enterprises will be in focus during the trading session on Monday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:

Stocks To Watch

Nykaa – Board approved further increase in shareholding to 24.2% in subsidiary Earth Rhythm Private Limited.

– Board approved further increase in shareholding to 24.2% in subsidiary Earth Rhythm Private Limited. JSW Steel – Consolidated crude steel production rose 3% YoY to 24.65 lakh tonnes in August 2026. Indian operations production increased 4% YoY to 23.87 lakh tonnes, with capacity utilisation at 88%.

– Consolidated crude steel production rose 3% YoY to 24.65 lakh tonnes in August 2026. Indian operations production increased 4% YoY to 23.87 lakh tonnes, with capacity utilisation at 88%. TVS Holdings – CARE assigned AA+; Stable rating to Rs. 930.68 crore Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares.

– CARE assigned AA+; Stable rating to Rs. 930.68 crore Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares. ICICI Bank – RBI approved LIC to acquire an aggregate holding of up to 9.99% of the bank's paid-up share capital or voting rights within one year from the approval date.

– RBI approved LIC to acquire an aggregate holding of up to 9.99% of the bank's paid-up share capital or voting rights within one year from the approval date. Canara Bank – India Ratings assigned IND AA+/Stable to Rs. 4,500 crore Basel III AT1 bonds and affirmed IND AAA/Stable issuer, infrastructure and Tier 2 ratings and IND AA+/Stable on existing AT1 bonds.

– India Ratings assigned IND AA+/Stable to Rs. 4,500 crore Basel III AT1 bonds and affirmed IND AAA/Stable issuer, infrastructure and Tier 2 ratings and IND AA+/Stable on existing AT1 bonds. Brigade Enterprises – Expanded Hyderabad footprint with the launch of Brigade Barcelona in Neopolis, with revenue potential of over Rs. 2,700 crore.

– Expanded Hyderabad footprint with the launch of Brigade Barcelona in Neopolis, with revenue potential of over Rs. 2,700 crore. Cyient – Completed acquisition of 100% stake in US-based Tao Digital Solutions, following the May announcement.

– Completed acquisition of 100% stake in US-based Tao Digital Solutions, following the May announcement. Larsen & Toubro – CRISIL assigned/reaffirmed ‘CRISIL AAA' rating with Stable outlook on the company's NCDs.

– CRISIL assigned/reaffirmed ‘CRISIL AAA' rating with Stable outlook on the company's NCDs. Lupin – Received USFDA approval for Modafinil Tablets 100 mg and 200 mg. Reference drug has US annual sales of $70.7 million.

– Received USFDA approval for Modafinil Tablets 100 mg and 200 mg. Reference drug has US annual sales of $70.7 million. RVNL – Received Rs. 903 crore order from SJVN Thermal for construction of a permanent rail siding and aerial track connection for the 1,320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project in Bihar.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For May 6: Nifty Finds Support At 23,750- 23,700 Zone, As GIFT Nifty Futures, Global Markets Trade Lower

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.