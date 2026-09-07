Ashutosh Fibre Shares Make Stellar Debut; SME Stock Lists With 52% Premium At Rs 140 On NSE

Ashutosh Fibre shares made a stellar debut in the Indian stock market on Monday, after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand from investors. Ashutosh Fibre IPO listing date was today, 7 September 2026, and the stock has been listed on NSE SME platform.

Ashutosh Fibre shares were listed at Rs 140 apiece on the NSE SME, a premium of 52.17% to the issue price of Rs 92 per share.

The SME IPO of Ashutosh Fibre witnessed strong demand during its offer period.

Ashutosh Fibre IPO listing today was tad below Street estimates, as indicated by the grey market premium (GMP).

Ahead of the share debut, Ashutosh Fibre IPO GMP today was Rs 56 per share, signalling the listing at nearly 61% premium to the issue price.

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Ashutosh Fibre IPO Key Details

Ashutosh Fibre IPO was open for subscription from August 31 to September 2. The SME IPO listing date was September 7, and the shares have been listed on NSE SME.

The company raised Rs 56.35 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 61.25 lakh equity shares, sold at a price band of Rs 87 to Rs 92 per share.

Ashutosh Fibre IPO was subscribed by a massive 144.65 times in total. The public issue was booked 99.16 times in the Retail individual investors category, 143.93 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 200.85 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. was the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. was the Ashutosh Fibre IPO registrar.

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