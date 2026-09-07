Caught On Camera: Python Found Inside Car Bonnet In Mumbai's Dahisar, Residents Panic

A 7-foot-long python was safely rescued after it was found hiding inside the engine compartment of a parked car at a residential premises in Dahisar West, Mumbai, leaving residents shocked and triggering panic in the area, NDTV reported

The incident took place near Maheshwar Building on Bapu Bagwe Road in Kandarpada, along the service road near the Dahisar flyover. Local resident Sunny Kamble's sister's car was parked in the premises.

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Some people present there noticed a large snake slowly crawling from the base of the car to the hood. As soon as people realised that it wasn't just any snake but a massive python hiding inside the car, an atmosphere of fear and curiosity spread.

The python was tightly coiled between the car's engine parts. The car owner was immediately informed, and the local wildlife rescue team was contacted without delay, said the report.

The video of the python's rescue operation is now rapidly going viral on social media. A local snake rescuer, Sameer Gupta, was called to the spot to handle the situation. Gupta carefully located the python inside the vehicle and safely extracted it without causing injury to the reptile or bystanders.

The rescue brought relief to residents, who had been frightened by the discovery and concerned about the possibility of the snake entering nearby homes.

Following the rescue, the python underwent a medical examination and was found to be in good health. It was subsequently released safely into the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

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