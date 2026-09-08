Glass Wall Systems IPO: Mainboard Issue Opens For Bidding On Sept. 8 — Should You Subscribe?

Glass Wall Systems IPO: Glass Wall Systems IPO is a book build issue worth Rs 427.89 crore. The mainboard issue comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth up to Rs 60 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.02 crore equity shares by promoters – Jawahar Hariram Hemrajani and Eshan Jawahar Hemrajani – and investor shareholder India Business Excellence Fund IIA. Glass Wall Systems IPO price band is set at Rs 172 to Rs 182 per share.

The lot size for an application is 82 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,924 (82 shares) (based on the upper price band). The allotment for the Glass Wall Systems IPO is expected to be finalized on Sept. 11. Glass Wall Systems shares will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sep 16, 2026. IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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Glass Wall Systems IPO Anchor Book

The facade solutions provider on Monday raised Rs 128.36 crore from anchor investors, ahead of the launch of its initial public offering (IPO). The company has finalised the allocation of 70.53 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 182 per share, according to a BSE circular. Glass Wall Systems allocated shares worth Rs 128.37 crore to anchor investors.

The mainboard issue will open for subscription on Sep 8, 2026 and will close on Sep 10, 2026. The investors who participated in the anchor round included HDFC Mutual Fund, Bank of India Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Abakkus Growth Fund, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd, Pinebridge India Equity Fund, Bengal Finance and Investment and Subhkam Ventures. The company manufactures architectural glass and facade solutions.



Glass Wall Systems IPO Details

Offer Size: Rs 427.89 crore

Price Band: Rs 172 to Rs 182

Lot Size: 82 shares

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Credit of Shares: Sept. 15

Refund: Sept. 15

Listing Date: Sept. 16

Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP

According to investorgain, Glass Wall Systems IPO last GMP is Rs 51. With the upper price band of Rs 182.00, Glass Wall Systems IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 233. The expected percentage gain per share is 28.02%, as per investorgain.com.

ALSO READ: Glass Wall Systems Raises Rs 128 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO



Glass Wall Systems IPO: Should You Subscribe?

Glass Wall Systems order book of Rs 981 crore (2.1x of FY26 operating revenue) provides healthy revenue visibility, while the proposed glass-processing unit should support margins, improve supply-chain control and reduce dependence on third-party processors, according to domestic brokerage SBI Securities. ''At the upper price band of Rs 182, Glass Value Systems is valued at a post-issue FY26 P/E multiple of 19.1x. Considering its market position, technical expertise, earnings growth, order-book visibility and backward integration, we assign a subscrive for long-term rating to the issue,'' said the brokerage.

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