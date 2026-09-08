Who Was Vikram Singh Chongtham? Popular Manipuri Guitarist Beaten To Death, Eight Arrested

A 54-year-old Manipuri musician and music teacher, Chongtham Vikram Singh, died after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of men in southeast Delhi's Kilokari village following a dispute over noise and disturbance outside his residence, police said.

According to police, Singh went downstairs from his apartment in the early hours of Monday after objecting to a group of men who were allegedly drinking alcohol, shouting and creating a nuisance outside his residence. He was allegedly attacked by several people and sustained serious injuries.

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His son, Yaiphaba, rushed him to Holy Family Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said. The Sunlight Colony police station had received a PCR call regarding the assault, PTI reported.

Police have arrested seven adults and apprehended one juvenile in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Bharat Kumar, Pramod, Ramzan Khan, Deepanshu, Mohan Vishwakarma, Vijay and Mannu, along with one juvenile. Police said they work at different dhabas and food stalls. The investigation is continuing.

Who Was Vikram Singh Chongtham?

Originally from Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai in Imphal West, Singh moved to Delhi nearly two decades ago to pursue his passion for music. He had reportedly lived and worked in the national capital for around 17 years and became a respected figure in the Manipuri music community, as per The Times of India.

Singh played lead guitar for several popular bands in Manipur before establishing a music school in Delhi. He also mentored young musicians at his home and taught at the Delhi School of Music. His career included participation in the Rock'n'Roots project, where he collaborated with Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan, besides performing at various cultural programmes and concerts.

Singh came from a prominent musical family. His 86-year-old mother, Chongtham Ongbi Kamala Devi, is a renowned classical and modern Manipuri singer. His cousin, Lakshmipriya Devi, directed Boong, India's first BAFTA Award-winning film.

He is survived by his wife, Jyotsana, 54, a senior consultant at a multinational company, and his son Yaiphaba, a law student.

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The North East Students Society, Delhi University, condemned the incident and called for a swift and thorough investigation. Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh also expressed grief and sought action against those responsible.

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