Farm Peace Shares Make Stellar Debut, Lists With 90% Premium At Rs 112.1 On BSE SME

Farm Peace shares made a strong debut in the Indian stock market on Tuesday, after the SME IPO received decent demand.

The equity shares of integrated contract farming company, Farm Peace Ltd, were listed at Rs 112.10 apiece on the BSE SME, a premium of 90% to the issue price of Rs 59 per share.

Farm Peace IPO listing was in line with the Street estimates, as indicated by the grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the listing, Farm Peace IPO GMP today signalled the debut with 100% premium to the issue price.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Farm Peace Ltd was open from September 1 to September 3. Farm Peace IPO listing date was today, 8 September 2026, and the shares have been listed on BSE SME.

The company raised Rs 32 crore from the SME IPO which was entirely a fresh issue of 54.24 lakh equity shares sold at a fixed price band of Rs 59 per share. Farm Peace IPO was subscribed 1.16 times in total.

Socradamus Capital Pvt. Ltd. was the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. was the IPO registrar.

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