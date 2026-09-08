Five Stocks To Buy Today: Mishra Dhatu, BSE, Heritage Foods And More | Sept 8

Market analysts have recommended five shares for short-term traders on Tuesday, September 8, based largely on their technical set-ups. The list includes Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd., BSE Ltd., Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd., Heritage Foods Ltd. and HBL Engineering Ltd. The suggested trading strategies encompass entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. (CMP: 420.00)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager, Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, has recommended buying Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, or MIDHANI, at around Rs 418. The analyst has placed the stop loss at Rs 408 and set a target price of Rs 432. From the recommended entry price, the target indicates a potential upside of about 3.3%

BSE Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,446.20)

Osho Krishan has also recommended buying shares of BSE Ltd. at around Rs 3,420. The stock has been assigned a target price of Rs 3,570, with a stop loss at Rs 3,330. The target implies a potential gain of nearly 4.4% from the suggested entry price.

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd. (CMP: Rs 285)

Pradip Halder, Founder and CEO of PHD Capital Pvt Ltd, has recommended buying Aegis Vopak Terminals shares. Halder has set two target prices for the stock at Rs 298 and Rs 324, respectively. The stop loss has been placed at Rs 258. The first target indicates an upside of around 4.6%. The second target suggests a potential gain of nearly 13.7%.

Heritage Foods Ltd. (CMP: Rs 381.00)

Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, has identified Heritage Foods as a stock to buy. He has set a target price of Rs 403 and advised traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 359. At the current market price of Rs 381, the target offers a potential upside of about 5.8%

HBL Engineering Ltd. (CMP: Rs 706.95)

Jigar Shantilal Patel, Senior Manager, Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, has recommended buying HBL Engineering shares in the range of Rs 695 to Rs 705. The target price has been fixed at Rs 775, while the stop loss has been placed at Rs 660. From the upper end of the recommended buying range, the target suggests an upside of nearly 9.9%.

ALSO READ:

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.