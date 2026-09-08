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Gold Inside Treadmill: DRI Busts International Smuggling Syndicate, Chinese National Among Two Held

DRI Mumbai dismantled a gold-smuggling syndicate allegedly involving Chinese nationals and Indian accomplices, seizing 691.87g of gold worth Rs 1.10 crore concealed inside a treadmill motor imported from Hong Kong.

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Gold Inside Treadmill: DRI Busts International Smuggling Syndicate, Chinese National Among Two Held
According to investigators, the syndicate was allegedly using legitimate commercial imports as a cover to bring smuggled gold into India.
Representative Image (Photo Credit- Unsplash)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, has dismantled an international gold-smuggling syndicate allegedly operated by Chinese nationals in collaboration with Indian accomplices, officials said.

The agency seized 691.87 grams of 24-carat gold valued at approximately Rs 1.10 crore after intercepting a commercial consignment at Mumbai's Air Cargo Complex. The gold was allegedly concealed inside the motor of a treadmill imported from Hong Kong, reported ANI News.

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The agency said, as per media reports, "The examination revealed an arc-shaped bar of 24-carat gold, weighing 691.870 grams and valued at approximately Rs 1.10 crore, concealed inside a treadmill motor."

According to investigators, the syndicate was allegedly using legitimate commercial imports as a cover to bring smuggled gold into India. The concealment of the precious metal inside machinery was allegedly intended to evade customs scrutiny and facilitate its entry into the country.

Two individuals, including a Chinese national and the manager of the importing firm, were taken into custody under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, as authorities broadened their investigation into the illicit operation.

DRI investigators expanded their probe across Mumbai, Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu to track down syndicate operatives, trace the gold's supply route, and uncover the full extent of institutional involvement.

The investigation is also examining the involvement of Chinese nationals and their Indian associates, as well as whether similar consignments were previously used to transport gold through commercial import channels, DRI said, reported ANI.

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The agency has not indicated that the investigation is complete, and the allegations against those arrested remain subject to the legal process.

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