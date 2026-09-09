Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 5: Gurmmeet Singh’s Film Stays Steady, Check Earnings

Mirzapur: The Movie is keeping its box office momentum going, with Tuesday collections showing only a small dip after the film's first Monday. The Pankaj Tripathi-starrer continues to draw audiences in its first week, keeping its run steady after a strong opening.

Day 5 Box Office Collection

The film collected Rs 15.85 crore net in India on Day 5, recording just a 0.9% decline from the Rs 16 crore earned on Day 4. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 125.60 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 149.97 crore, according to Sacnilk estimate.

The film also earned Rs 3.50 crore from overseas markets on Day 5, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 27 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 176.97 crore.

The Hindi version remained the main contributor, earning Rs 15.75 crore net on Day 5. The Telugu version added Rs 10 lakh.

Day-Wise Collection

Mirzapur The Movie opened with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1 before growing to Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 36 crore on Sunday. Its first Monday saw collections fall to Rs 16 crore.

The film has now added another Rs 15.85 crore on Tuesday, seeing only a slight drop in collections.

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About The Film

Released on September 4, 2026, Mirzapur The Movie is a Hindi action-crime thriller based on the popular streaming franchise. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film has been released in Hindi and Telugu and has a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes. It carries an A certificate.

The cast includes Jitendra Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Sonal Chauhan and Shweta Tripathi, along with other actors. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

The story continues the fight for Mirzapur's throne, with old enemies returning and new threats emerging. As different contenders battle for control of the city's criminal world, past blood debts and power struggles once again come to the forefront.

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