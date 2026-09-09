Meet Muse: Meta's New AI Agent For 'Real-World' Tasks - Features And How It Works

Meta has introduced Muse, which the company describes as the world's first personal AI agent built for everyday use, marking its shift from AI models that merely answer questions to ones that can complete tasks independently.

What Muse Does

According to Meta, Muse takes on tasks and turns long-term goals into action plans rather than simply responding to queries. Users interact with it much as they would message a friend, either through a dedicated Muse app or directly within WhatsApp.

The agent is powered by Muse Spark, described by the company as its most capable model to date for real-world agentic tasks.

It can send emails, book travel, open a browser, fill out forms and negotiate on a person's behalf, with more complex jobs continuing in the background even after a user closes the app.

Payments And Shopping

Muse can complete purchases using Link by Stripe, which Meta said includes coverage for damaged or lost items, free price drops, no-fee returns and a return guarantee on eligible purchases.

The company said the agent generates a one-time-use virtual card for each transaction so real card details stay hidden, with support for 1Password logins also planned.

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Security Architecture

Meta said Muse runs on Muse Secure VM, a dedicated virtual computer built specifically to house the agent and a user's data. A separate "Sentinel" agent monitors the same machine at the system level, and Meta said nothing Muse does reaches the internet unless Sentinel approves it.

The company added that Muse has no visibility into passwords or payment credentials, checks with users before sensitive actions such as sending money, and maintains a full audit trail of its activity.

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Users can adjust or revoke an app's access at any time, and conversations with Muse are not used for Meta's advertising systems, according to the company.

Rollout Plans

Meta said Muse is rolling out in the U.S. on iOS, Android and muse.ai, with availability on its AI glasses to follow. It will be free for most functions, with subscription tiers planned for heavier use.

A more restrictive "Muse Confidential VM," which Meta said would be encrypted so that even the company itself cannot access user data, is expected later this year.

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