What Is The Latest Viral '80s Instagram Trend? Steps To Create It And ChatGPT Prompts To Use

Instagram has found a new use for AI: sending everyone back to the good old days of 1980s. If you have been seeing photos of your friends in big hair, bold outfits, grainy photographs and all, they have been bitten by the latest Instagram latest viral 80s trend photos. This trend sees users asking ChatGPT to transform ordinary pictures into gloriously retro portraits that look as though they were pulled straight from an old family album.

So, rather than pasting a vintage filter on a modern snap, users are uploading their photos to ChatGPT and asking it to reimagine the entire scene. The AI makeover covers everything from hairstyles, clothing and accessories to backgrounds and the grainy photographic texture of a family album rescued from the attic.

How To Create Your '80s Photo

Here are step by step to create 80s-style photos on ChatGPT:

Choose a clear photo: Select a well-lit, front-facing picture in which your facial features are easy to see.

Select a well-lit, front-facing picture in which your facial features are easy to see. Upload it to ChatGPT: Open ChatGPT, tap the attachment or "+" button and add your photograph.

Open ChatGPT, tap the attachment or "+" button and add your photograph. Enter your prompt: Ask ChatGPT to recreate you in the 1980s while preserving your face, skin tone and other recognisable features.

Ask ChatGPT to recreate you in the 1980s while preserving your face, skin tone and other recognisable features. Describe the look: Mention details such as voluminous hair, colourful clothing, statement jewellery, high-waisted trousers, denim jackets or a classic moustache.

Mention details such as voluminous hair, colourful clothing, statement jewellery, high-waisted trousers, denim jackets or a classic moustache. Pick a retro setting: Try a neon arcade, disco, Bollywood film set, vintage living room or wonderfully cheesy mall studio.

Try a neon arcade, disco, Bollywood film set, vintage living room or wonderfully cheesy mall studio. Add photographic details: Request warm lighting, soft focus, faded colours, film grain or an airbrushed glow for an authentic retro finish.

Request warm lighting, soft focus, faded colours, film grain or an airbrushed glow for an authentic retro finish. Refine the result: If necessary, ask ChatGPT to change the hairstyle, outfit, background or accessories without altering your identity.

If necessary, ask ChatGPT to change the hairstyle, outfit, background or accessories without altering your identity. Save and share: Download your favourite image and post it as an Instagram Story, Reel or feed post. Add retro music and the “Add Yours” sticker to invite friends to join the trend.

Prompt For A Glamorous '80s Bollywood Look

Try out this prompt⁠ that's currently going viral to see what you would've looked like in the '80s! This one is a simple prompt suggested by ChatGPT: @Create image Show me what I would look like if I was in the '80s.

You can also experiment. Here are some to try

"Transform my uploaded photo into a photorealistic 1980s Bollywood-star portrait. Keep my identity recognisable, add voluminous hair, statement jewellery, colourful period clothing, warm studio lighting and subtle film grain. Use a vertical 4:5 format." "Reimagine me inside a neon-lit 1980s arcade wearing a denim jacket and high-waisted jeans. Preserve my face and skin tone; add colourful machines, cinematic lighting and vintage film texture." "Create an intentionally cheesy 1980s mall-studio portrait from my photo. Keep my likeness unchanged, with teased hair, a laser-beam backdrop, soft focus and an airbrushed glow."

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