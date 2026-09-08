Haiwaan: CBFC Certification And Runtime Details Revealed Before Release

Haiwaan is set to hit theatres this week, and the film has now cleared a key hurdle ahead of its theatrical release. The upcoming film has received its certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with a UA 16+ rating.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the CBFC certified Haiwaan on September 8, 2026, clearing the film ahead of its scheduled theatrical debut. The UA 16+ classification means the film has been certified for audiences aged 16 and above under the applicable certification category.

Haiwaan Runtime

The certification update has also confirmed the duration of Haiwaan. According to the details shared by Taran Adarsh, the film has a runtime of 164 minutes and 07 seconds, which is equivalent to 2 hours, 44 minutes and 07 seconds.

With a runtime of nearly 2 hours and 45 minutes, Haiwaan will offer audiences an extended big-screen experience. The duration places the film among the longer theatrical releases, giving the makers substantial time to unfold its narrative.

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Supporting Cast And Makers

Along with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, the film features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Sharib Hashmi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Pahal Chaudhary and Manoj Joshi.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan also reunites him with Akshay after they collaborated on films such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

Release Date

Haiwaan is scheduled to arrive in theatres across India on September 11, 2026. The CBFC certification comes just ahead of the film's theatrical release, completing an important step before its big-screen debut.

The newly revealed certification and runtime details have added to the buzz surrounding the film as it prepares to reach audiences. With its release date approaching, attention will now shift towards the film's reception and box office performance after it opens in cinemas.

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