Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On September 9

Gold Rate Today: Gold price, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,53,150 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,39,130 per kg around 7 am on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

24K Gold price stood at 1,53,150 per 10gm on Wednesday, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,388 per 10gm. Gold prices remained flat over a week, and over the past year, the precious metal has gained around 40%.

Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices among the major Indian cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,52,880 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,52,610 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,53,320 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,52,670 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,53,000 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,53,120 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,140; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,39,893; Chennai at Rs 1,40,543; Kolkata at Rs 1,39,948; Bengaluru at Rs 1,40,250; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,40,360 per 10gm.

Also Read: Rs 10 Lakh Goal: How Much Should Be In Stocks, Gold And Fixed Income?

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,39,130 per kg today, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,21,195 per kg. Silver 999 fine price rose around 1.32% during the past week, and remained up more than 92% over the past year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,38,700 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,38,280 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,39,390 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,38,380 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,38,880 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,39,070 per kg

Also Read: Asian Markets Today: Chip Stocks Lead Nikkei, Kospi Rally Despite Elevated Oil Prices

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.