Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Asian Markets Today: Chip Stocks Lead Nikkei, Kospi Rally Despite Elevated Oil Prices

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.71%, while the Topix gained 0.49%. South Korea's Kospi rallied 1.31%, while the Kosdaq jumped 2.10%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index fell 0.39%.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Asian Markets Today: Chip Stocks Lead Nikkei, Kospi Rally Despite Elevated Oil Prices
Chip stocks in South Korean markets led the rally.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/AI Generated

Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday, with a rally in chip stocks, despite cautiousness over the elevated crude oil prices on escalating Middle East war. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index of shares rose 0.4%, led by the information technology sector.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.71%, while the Topix gained 0.49%. South Korea's Kospi rallied 1.31%, while the Kosdaq jumped 2.10%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index fell 0.39%.

Investor sentiment remained cautious as rising hostilities between the US and Iran in the Gulf pushed Brent crude toward $100 a barrel. The US struck Iranian tankers near the vital crude-export hub of Kharg Island, stoking fears of deeper disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, IPOs To Oil Prices — Five Key Factors That May Drive Sensex, Nifty 50 On September 9

Overnight on Wall Street, all three major indices ended lower ahead of the inflation data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1.18% to 52,786.07, while the S&P 500 fell 0.58% to end at 7,673.52. The Nasdaq closed 0.32% lower at 26,421.41.

Chip Stocks Rally

Chip stocks in South Korean markets led the rally. SK Hynix shares rallied over 3%, while Samsung Electronics stock price gained 1.30%. 

On the Nikkei, Furukawa Electric, Fujikura, Lasertec Corp, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Mitsubishi Materials Corp led the gains.

Overnight, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, known as the SOX, surged 1.3% in New York.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept 9

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

What Is The Latest Viral '80s Instagram Trend? Steps To Create It And ChatGPT Prompts To Use

What Is The Latest Viral '80s Instagram Trend? Steps To Create It And ChatGPT Prompts To Use

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com