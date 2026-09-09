Asian Markets Today: Chip Stocks Lead Nikkei, Kospi Rally Despite Elevated Oil Prices

Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday, with a rally in chip stocks, despite cautiousness over the elevated crude oil prices on escalating Middle East war. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index of shares rose 0.4%, led by the information technology sector.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.71%, while the Topix gained 0.49%. South Korea's Kospi rallied 1.31%, while the Kosdaq jumped 2.10%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index fell 0.39%.

Investor sentiment remained cautious as rising hostilities between the US and Iran in the Gulf pushed Brent crude toward $100 a barrel. The US struck Iranian tankers near the vital crude-export hub of Kharg Island, stoking fears of deeper disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Overnight on Wall Street, all three major indices ended lower ahead of the inflation data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1.18% to 52,786.07, while the S&P 500 fell 0.58% to end at 7,673.52. The Nasdaq closed 0.32% lower at 26,421.41.

Chip Stocks Rally

Chip stocks in South Korean markets led the rally. SK Hynix shares rallied over 3%, while Samsung Electronics stock price gained 1.30%.

On the Nikkei, Furukawa Electric, Fujikura, Lasertec Corp, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Mitsubishi Materials Corp led the gains.

Overnight, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, known as the SOX, surged 1.3% in New York.

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