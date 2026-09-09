Five Stocks To Buy Today: State Bank of India, HAL, Glenmark Pharma, And More | Sept 9

Market experts have recommended five shares for trading today, based on their technical outlook. These include State Bank of India, Granules India Ltd., Hindustan Copper Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

State Bank of India (CMP: Rs 1,008.00)

Akshay P Bhagwat, Senior Vice-President at JM Financial, has recommended buying State Bank of India shares. He has set near-term targets of Rs 1,031 and Rs 1,047 indicating potential upsides of 2.28% and 3.87%, respectively. Bhagwat has placed a stop-loss at Rs 985.

Granules India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 892.00)

Amit Goel, CMT, SEBI-registered research analyst and co-founder of BlueOak Wealth, has advised buying Granules India at Rs 895. He has set a target of Rs 978, implying a potential upside of 9.64% from the current market price. The suggested stop-loss is Rs 842.

Hindustan Copper Ltd. (CMP: Rs 533.00)

Goel has also recommended buying Hindustan Copper shares at Rs 533. The target of Rs 587 indicates a potential upside of 10.13%, while the stop-loss has been set at Rs 507.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,470.00)

Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice-President of Research at Religare Broking, has recommended buying Glenmark Pharmaceuticals at Rs 2,474.50. He has set a target of Rs 2,580, suggesting a potential upside of 4.45% from the current market price. The recommended stop-loss is Rs 2,420.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) (CMP: Rs 5,039.00)

Mishra has advised buying Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd shares at Rs 5,031. The target price of Rs 5,290 implies a potential upside of 4.98% from the current market price. The stop-loss has been placed at Rs 4,900.

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