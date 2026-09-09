Petrol, Diesel Prices On September 9: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in most Indian cities on Wednesday, even as crude oil prices moved closer to $100 a barrel following fresh attacks in the US-Iran conflict.

Brent crude rose 1.6% to $99.49 a barrel in early trade on September 9, while US West Texas Intermediate was up 1.72% at $94.63. The rise came after Iran launched fresh attacks on two US destroyers and a US base in Jordan.

The US has also continued its strikes on oil tankers in Iran. The US Central Command said five Iranian crude carriers were destroyed on September 9.

Despite the rise in global oil prices, state-run oil marketing companies have not changed petrol and diesel rates in most Indian cities. The national average petrol price stands at Rs 111.21 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 97.83 per litre.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, IPOs To Oil Prices — Five Key Factors That May Drive Sensex, Nifty 50 On September 9

Petrol prices on September 9

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.77/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on September 9

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.55/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

State-run oil marketing companies consider factors such as the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes and dealer margins, along with international crude prices, when setting fuel prices. As a result, movements in global crude prices do not necessarily translate into immediate changes in petrol and diesel prices across India.

Also Read: $100 Crude Could Spell Trouble; Underweight Pvt Banks, IT, Says Aniruddha Sarkar Of Equinova

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.