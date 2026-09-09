Hanuman Ansh Day 33 vs Toxic Day 14 Box Office: Devotional Drama Stays Strong, Yash Starrer Slows Down

Big stars and a strong Rs 100-crore opening were expected to give Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups a long run, but the film has struggled to keep up the initial buzz. In contrast, Hanuman Ansh, a low-budget film that arrived without much hype, has quietly turned into a sleeper success and is still drawing audiences more than a month after its release.

The latest numbers add to this contrast. Hanuman Ansh saw a 10% rise in earnings on Day 33, while Toxic remained below the Rs 1 crore mark on Day 14. Despite this, Toxic continues to hold a comfortable lead by a wide margin in overall collections.

Box Office Update - Day 33 vs Day 14

On Day 33, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 11 crore net. Its India total has reached Rs 143.13 crore net and Rs 169.20 crore gross.

Toxic collected Rs 0.69 crore net on Day 14, down 8% from its previous day's collection. Its India net total stands at Rs 247.19 crore, while the gross collection is Rs 295.02 crore. With Rs 43.30 crore from overseas, its worldwide gross has reached Rs 338.32 crore.

The Collection Gap

Toxic is ahead of Hanuman Ansh by Rs 104.06 crore in domestic net collections. However, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 10.31 crore more than Toxic on September 8.

Their Box Office Runs

Hanuman Ansh had a slow start, collecting Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1 and Rs 40 lakh in Week 2. It improved to Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3 and Rs 61 crore in Week 4. In its fifth week, it earned Rs 10 crore, Rs 16.50 crore and Rs 22.75 crore on Day 29-31, followed by Rs 10 crore and Rs 11 crore on Day 32-33.

Toxic opened with a huge Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1. It then collected Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3, Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4, Rs 23 crore on Day 5, Rs 7.65 crore on Day 6, Rs 7.85 crore on Day 7 and Rs 5.45 crore on Day 8, taking its first-week total to Rs 234.85 crore.

Day 9 brought in another Rs 4.25 crore, followed by Rs 1.75 crore on Day 10, Rs 2.28 crore on Day 11, Rs 2.42 crore on Day 12, Rs 0.75 crore on Day 13 and Rs 0.69 crore on Day 14.

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About The Films

Released on August 7, Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi devotional drama and a biographical take on the life and journey of Neem Karoli Baba. Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge in the lead roles. The movie blends its biopic elements with a spiritual and dramatic narrative.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, released on August 26, is a Kannada action-drama thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas. Set against the backdrop of post-independence Goa, the film follows a gangster caught between loyalty, violence, morality and his search for redemption. The ensemble cast includes Yash, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

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