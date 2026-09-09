Manipal Payment IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Signals 10.91% Listing Gain As Issue Opens

Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions' Rs 805-crore IPO opened for subscription today, Sept. 9, and will close on Sept. 11. The latest grey market premium indicates a potential listing gain of 10.91% over the upper price band of Rs 339.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Investors considering the Manipal Payment IPO should keep these key details in mind before subscribing.

Manipal Payment IPO GMP Today

The GMP for Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions IPO stood at Rs 37 as of 10:00 a.m. on Sept. 9. With the upper price band of Rs 339, the IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 376 (cap price + GMP). This implies an estimated listing gain of 10.91% for investors at the upper price band.

Manipal Payment IPO: Key Details

The IPO of Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions is a book build issue of Rs 805 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 94.40 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 320 crore and offer for sale of 1.43 crore shares aggregating to Rs 485 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 322 and Rs 339 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors must bid for at least a single lot of 44 shares. This means a minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,916 (based on upper price).

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

For more details on the IPO, check the red herring prospectus here: Manipal Payment RHP.

Also Read: Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions IPO Files DRHP — Check Fresh Issue, OFS Details, Key Risks And More

Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions IPO Key Dates:

Bidding window opens: Sept. 9

Bidding window closes: Sept. 11

Allotment finalisation: Sept. 15

Refund initiation: Sept. 16

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Sept. 16

Listing date: Sept. 17

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use the net proceeds to fund capital expenditure on equipment (Rs 238.43 crore). The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Company Financials

The total income of Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions increased by 6% in FY26, while profit after tax (PAT) declined by 10% from FY25.

For FY26, Manipal Payment reported:

Total income: Rs 1,356.59 crore, compared with Rs 1,277.11 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 253.46 crore, compared with Rs 282.21 crore in FY25

EBITDA: Rs 455.83 crore, compared with Rs 408.77 crore a year earlier

About Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions Ltd.

Incorporated in 2008, Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions Limited is part of The Manipal Group. The Company provides payment solutions, identification solutions, secure solutions, and smart tagging and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to banks, fintechs, non-banking finance companies and governments across domestic and international markets.

Its payment solutions include payment cards, cheque solutions, Near-Field Communication (NFC)/Quick Response (QR) codes, payment-enabled wearables and digital automation solutions.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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