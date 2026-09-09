I'm Game Box Office Collection Day 6: Dulquer Salmaan Film Sees Over 25% Drop On Tuesday

I'm Game saw another drop in box office collections on its first Tuesday, with the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer earning Rs 1.12 crore net in India on Day 6. The film's collection fell 25.3% from Monday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 21.62 crore.

The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 25.24 crore, while its overseas gross has reached Rs 17.25 crore. Its worldwide collection now stands at Rs 42.49 crore.

The Malayalam version brought in Rs 91 lakh on Day 6, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 21 lakh.

Box Office So Far

I'm Game opened with Rs 5.40 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 4.90 crore on Day 2. The film then earned Rs 4.35 crore each on Days 3 and 4, taking its opening weekend total to Rs 19 crore.

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The film saw a sharp weekday drop on Day 5, collecting Rs 1.50 crore. Its collections fell further to Rs 1.12 crore on Day 6.

Box Office Competition

I'm Game is facing stiff competition across its key markets. In the Hindi belt, Mirzapur The Movie has made a strong box-office run, while Hanuman Ansh continues to attract audiences even weeks after its release. In Malayalam, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has emerged as a major performer. Compared with these films, I'm Game is currently trailing at the box office.

The upcoming days will show whether I'm Game can hold its ground against these competing releases and strengthen its theatrical run.

About The Film

I'm Game is a fantasy film directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who previously helmed RDX. The cast includes Dulquer Salmaan, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Antony Varghese and Samyuktha Viswanathan.

The film follows Dan John, a wealthy gambler played by Dulquer Salmaan, whose carefree life takes a dramatic turn after a mysterious supernatural hand transplant. He soon finds himself caught in a series of unexpected events, leading to a thrilling journey filled with action, surprises and fun.

Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, while Jimshi Khalid is the cinematographer and Chaman Chakko is the editor. Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese have produced I'm Game under Wayfarer Films. The film was released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on September 3, 2026.

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