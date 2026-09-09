Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 19: Ravi Teja Starrer Slows Down, Eyes Rs 200-Crore India Gross

After a good run through its first two weeks, Irumudi has slowed down in its third week at the box office. With its India gross just short of Rs 200 crore, the Ravi Teja starrer is now closing in on the domestic milestone.

Here's a look at how Irumudi performed on its 19th day.

Day 19 Box Office Collection

The Ravi Teja starrer earned Rs 2.25 crore net in India on Day 19, down 6.2% from its previous day collection. Its India net collection has reached Rs 170.95 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 198.65 crore, according to Sacnilk

The film added Rs 5 lakh from overseas markets on Tuesday, taking its overseas gross to Rs 22.20 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 220.85 crore.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continued to lead the film's collections, contributing Rs 2.35 crore in gross on Day 19. Karnataka added Rs 20 lakh, while Tamil Nadu and the rest of India contributed Rs 1 lakh and Rs 4 lakh, respectively. The total gross for the day stood at Rs 2.60 crore.

Day-Wise Performance

Irumudi opened with Rs 15.30 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 16.20 crore on Day 2 and Rs 19 crore on Day 3. The film then collected Rs 12.35 crore on Day 4, Rs 12.20 crore on Day 5, Rs 10.20 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.90 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week total to Rs 92.15 crore.

The film began Week 2 with Rs 10.10 crore on Day 8 and grew to Rs 12.30 crore on Day 9 and Rs 15 crore on Day 10. It then earned Rs 6.60 crore on Day 11, Rs 5.90 crore on Day 12, Rs 4.10 crore on Day 13 and Rs 3.60 crore on Day 14, taking its second-week total to Rs 57.60 crore.

In Week 3, Irumudi collected Rs 4.90 crore each on Days 15 and 16 before rising to Rs 6.75 crore on Day 17. It then earned Rs 2.40 crore on Day 18 and Rs 2.25 crore on Day 19.

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About The Film

Irumudi follows an alcoholic father with a violent past who chooses to lead a peaceful life with his daughter near a waterfall. At her request, he decides to take Ayyappa Deeksha, setting him on a spiritual journey.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the action drama stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay.

G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music, with Vishnu Sarma handling cinematography and Prawin Pudi serving as editor. The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026.

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