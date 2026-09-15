LCC Projects IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status On BSE, NSE And KFin Technologies

The share allotment status for the LCC Projects IPO is expected to be finalised on Sept. 15. The initial public offering (IPO) of LCC Projects was subscribed 48.51 times on the final day of bidding on Sept. 11. It received bids for 101.52 crore shares against 2.09 crore shares offered to the public.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 139 and Rs 146 per share. It is a book-building issue worth Rs 427.14 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 258 crore (1.77 crore shares) and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 169.14 crore (1.16 crore shares).

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, KFin Technologies Ltd.

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How To Check LCC Projects IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “LCC Projects Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the Captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check LCC Projects IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol 'LCCPROJECT' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check LCC Projects IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Visit the KFinTech IPO allotment page.

From the dropdown menu, choose “LCC Projects Ltd.” as the IPO name.

Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, Application number or DP ID/client ID.

Enter the details based on the option you selected.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

LCC Projects IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the LCC Projects IPO stood at Rs 68 as of 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 214 per share at a premium of 46.58% over the upper limit of the price band.

Note: Grey market premium (GMP) does not represent official data and is based on market speculation.

LCC Projects IPO Listing Date

The shares of LCC Projects are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, Sept. 17. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on Sept. 16. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

LCC Projects IPO Subscription Status

The IPO of LCC Projects was subscribed 48.51 times on Sept. 11, on the final day of bidding.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 78.69 times

78.69 times Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 62.99 times

62.99 times Retail Investors: 25.56 times

About LCC Projects

Incorporated in 2017, LCC Projects has built its business around engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work in the irrigation and water supply space. Its execution capabilities span a broad range of infrastructure, from dams, barrages, and weirs to canals, hydraulic works, pipe distribution networks, lift irrigation projects, and water supply schemes.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisers and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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